Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to announce senior leadership team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor, Craig Greenberg, is expected to announce his senior leadership team on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. It comes just days after Greenberg announced his pick for an interim police chief at the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deputy Chief Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel.
WLKY.com
Metro government hosts housing fair to encourage more Black home ownership in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to increase Black homeownership, Louisville's Office of Equity held its housing fair Saturday in the Shawnee neighborhood. It's one of several west Louisville neighborhoods where there are more renters than homeowners and organizers want to see that change. "We just want to make...
WLKY.com
Snoop Dogg joins board for Louisville non-profit helping youth affected by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another rap icon has joined with local youth activism organization 2X Game Changers. Rap star Master P has been associated with Louisville activist Christopher 2X's initiative for a while, and now Snoop Dogg is adding his support as well. Game Changers is a non-profit that promotes...
Deadline for JCPS parents to choose their students school approaching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 50 years, Jefferson County Public School students can now pick a school closer to home for their students to attend. It comes after the school district voted to change it's "school choice" system in early June. Before, many students in west...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 5 separate Sunday shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within an hour, Louisville Metro police responded to reports of two shootings early Sunday and three more that night, making it a total of five different shootings that day. Algonquin:. Just after 9:30 p.m., LMPD’s Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the...
Wave 3
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
Jefferson Mall shooting sees Louisville, KY cops swarm shopping center with customers warned of ‘active scene’
A SHOOTING at a shopping mall has left one person in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during the busy holiday shopping rush. Louisville Metro Police swarmed the Jefferson Mall in Kentucky and warned the public to avoid the area after the shooting on Monday. According to police, at...
‘We have diversity’: Louisville Metro Police adds 26 new recruits to force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police celebrated their most recent graduating class of officers Friday. At the ceremony, outgoing Police Chief Erika Shields said she was proud of the 26 recruits and the strides the department is making to diversify itself. “We have so many different nationalities, countries, we...
wdrb.com
South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
wdrb.com
3 people shot in separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. When the police arrived, they...
Officials: JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate schools for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two staff members at separate JCPS schools have been reassigned due to investigations. Lassiter Middle Schools sent out a letter to parents on Wednesday saying that the Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation involving one of their staff members. "Following JCPS protocols,...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
WHAS 11
Police respond to 'incident' at Jefferson Mall in Louisville
Video shows police armed with guns responding to incident at Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 12, 2022. // Courtesy of Austin Freeman.
LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
Wave 3
LMPD: Officers investigating third shooting, man shot in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Sunday evening. According to LMPD, officers responded to a shot spotter in the 2100 block of Osage Avenue. the shot spotter was upgraded to a shooting. Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound when...
WLKY.com
2 people hurt in separate Louisville shootings overnight, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first happened just after 1 a.m. That's when Sixth Division officers were called out to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Ct. in the Newburg neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
Hundreds of guns and drugs taken off Louisville streets, Metro Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said part of combating violent crime in the city is getting guns and drugs off the street. The Criminal Interdiction Division, which focuses on guns, drugs and gangs, has served 168 arrest warrants and made 447 felony arrests in the last year. The said...
WHAS11
