ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to announce senior leadership team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor, Craig Greenberg, is expected to announce his senior leadership team on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. It comes just days after Greenberg announced his pick for an interim police chief at the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deputy Chief Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating 5 separate Sunday shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within an hour, Louisville Metro police responded to reports of two shootings early Sunday and three more that night, making it a total of five different shootings that day. Algonquin:. Just after 9:30 p.m., LMPD’s Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people shot in separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. When the police arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 people hurt in separate Louisville shootings overnight, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first happened just after 1 a.m. That's when Sixth Division officers were called out to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Ct. in the Newburg neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy