Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'

The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams

It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”

After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video

FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game

A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend

The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
NFL World Is Praying For Jay Glazer On Sunday

The NFL World will be missing FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer on Sunday afternoon. Glazer will miss Sunday's FOX NFL pregame show, as he's still dealing with a bad case of COVID-19. The NFL insider has had a tough week, though he's beginning to feel better. The longtime NFL insider...

