Debi Ramos
3d ago
Would be nice if they told the name of the drug, tablet, capsule, injection. How often it’s given, how long it’s effective, and average cost.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with squatters in homes under construction in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some South Nashville homeowners are warning to keep a close eye on homes under construction. It’s something one couple believes may be a growing issue. It’s something one couple believes may become a growing issue. People have been sneaking into homes under construction and staying...
Over $5K raised for two Hendersonville officers facing life-threatening illnesses
Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles.
Tennessee nonprofit in need of ‘liquid gold’ as demand spikes
Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee is a nonprofit that has supplied more than 148,000 ounces of donated breastmilk to area hospitals so far this year.
WKRN
Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication shortage
Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation experiences sky-high flu numbers. Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication …. Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation experiences sky-high flu numbers. Doctors share advice to ease seasonal depression. We've seen...
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
WSMV
Man shot in head in Clarksville; teenager in custody
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Clarksville Monday morning. At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Cinderella Lane for a domestic-related shooting that had occurred. When they arrived, police said they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
wjle.com
Snow and Mistletoe Ready for Adoption in Time for Christmas at DeKalb Animal Shelter (View video here)
What’s better than having one lovable dog? How about two loveable dogs or maybe seven?. Meet “Snow” and “Mistletoe”, two of a seven litter crew at the DeKalb Animal Shelter. Both “Snow”, a male and “Mistletoe”, his female sibling are available now for adoption and they are the WJLE featured “Pets of the Week”.
wpln.org
Flu keeps raging in Tennessee and COVID is coming right behind it
Tennessee has been a national hotspot for the flu for several weeks, as the U.S. influenza season shapes up to be one of the worst in more than a decade. And the feared “tri-demic” is beginning to put a pinch on local hospitals. Maury Regional Medical Center in...
10 Christmas light displays in Middle Tennessee
Festive light displays are up and running across Middle Tennessee. Many fan favorites have returned for another year to keep spreading holiday cheer.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Tennessee ranked #1 state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
WKRN
Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on Idaho killings | NewsNation Prime
Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic killings of four University of Idaho students. Read more here: https://trib.al/tX7udBz #Idaho #College #Killings. Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on …. Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic...
WKRN
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN.
WSMV
Missing La Vergne man found safe
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled the Silver Alert on Monday for a man from La Vergne after he was located safely Monday morning. La Vergne Police said Gregory LaJuan Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday and had not been seen since....
A Nashville Man Shows Off His $4500 Apartment On A Tourist Street & Says It's So Noisy
A man's apartment in Nashville, TN is currently going viral due to TikTok users being shocked at the amount he pays in monthly rent despite having to deal with the constant noisiness coming from the famous Broadway Street. realtor Gavren Dochterman (@gavrenn) recently posted a video on the social media...
WSMV
TBI agent’s vehicle, equipment stolen in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for the person who stole a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation vehicle from outside a Murfreesboro home. TBI reports an agent’s bureau-issued vehicle, a white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, was stolen from his home in Murfreesboro between 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
WSMV
Final defendants in gang-related activity operating out of Clarksville sentenced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final six defendants in a RICO conspiracy operating out of Clarksville, were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Monday. The multi-year investigation resulted in federal charges against 32 gang members and associates,...
WSMV
Fire breaks out at restaurant on Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway near Music Row. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to the 1921 block of Broadway around 9 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire alarm. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames in a restaurant’s kitchen ceiling above a cooler.
actionnews5.com
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
WSMV
Bowling Green neighbors rebuild homes with certain investments after tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSMV) - It was a storm that killed 11 people in one city – six of those were members of an entire family. An EF-3 tornado took out an entire Bowling Green neighborhood a year ago, making it unrecognizable. One year later, you can hear crews...
Comments / 13