Nashville, TN

Comments

Debi Ramos
3d ago

Would be nice if they told the name of the drug, tablet, capsule, injection. How often it’s given, how long it’s effective, and average cost.

WKRN

Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication shortage

Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation experiences sky-high flu numbers. Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication …. Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation experiences sky-high flu numbers. Doctors share advice to ease seasonal depression. We've seen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man shot in head in Clarksville; teenager in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Clarksville Monday morning. At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Cinderella Lane for a domestic-related shooting that had occurred. When they arrived, police said they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County

One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Missing La Vergne man found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled the Silver Alert on Monday for a man from La Vergne after he was located safely Monday morning. La Vergne Police said Gregory LaJuan Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday and had not been seen since....
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

TBI agent’s vehicle, equipment stolen in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for the person who stole a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation vehicle from outside a Murfreesboro home. TBI reports an agent’s bureau-issued vehicle, a white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, was stolen from his home in Murfreesboro between 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Fire breaks out at restaurant on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway near Music Row. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to the 1921 block of Broadway around 9 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire alarm. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames in a restaurant’s kitchen ceiling above a cooler.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments

