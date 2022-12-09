Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why does WV have a giant teapot?
West Virginia has its fair share of oddities, but the giant teapot right at the tip of the northern panhandle certainly stands out.
WTOV 9
JVS hoping to create next generation of auto technicians
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are hoping to create the next generation of auto technicians through a new program with Toyota. This is the second year of the program at JVS and there are currently 11 students enrolled. Now there are two...
WTOV 9
Weirton Millsop Community Center's Annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction underway
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Millsop Community Center's annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction is underway for the 21st year. There are more than 120 items up for bid that have all been donated by local businesses. All the proceeds will directly benefit parks and recreation in Weirton. Participants may...
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
WTRF
Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
weelunk.com
This Man is Making Plaster Restoration Accessible to Historic Homeowners
Maybe you don’t know Sarel, but if you’ve been to the Capitol Theatre, the First State Capitol Building, the Scottish Rite, or any number of historic places in Wheeling (or in Minnesota, Alabama, Hawaii, the Caribbean, or South Africa), you most certainly know his work. Sarel is a...
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Comcast to begin broadband expansion in unserved West Virginia counties
WHEELING — Comcast soon will begin efforts to expand broadband service to unserved local areas in Ohio, Brooke and Hancock counties. Gov. Jim Justice said during a virtual press conference Friday with state reporters that he has officially signed West Virginia’s Line Extension and Advancement Development (LEAD) program grants, which will provide $7.5 million to Comcast to begin two system buildout projects in the state.
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
wajr.com
One arrested in early Monday morning Morgantown burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department caught him near a recent burglary at Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Road early Monday. Deputies reponded to a burglar alarm at 2:40 a.m. and received a description of the...
WTRF
6th Annual Operation Toy Lift goes “above and beyond” to elevate Christmas spirits
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The 6th Annual Operation Toy Lift works from the ground up at the Ohio Valley Mall to elevate the spirits of everyone in the holiday season. ”The fact that we get bigger and bigger every year is a motivating factor in itself because we’re able to help more and more children.”
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
WTOV 9
Steubenville law enforcement leads "Cram a Cruiser" toy drive
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Steubenville Police Department teamed up for the first annual cram a cruiser event in order to benefit the urban mission and the friendship room. The two departments parked their cruisers in front of the Steubenville Walmart, where many...
WTOV 9
No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire
Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Emergency crews respond to fire at multi-story building in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews battled a fire at a multistory building in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 5100 block of Penn Avenue in Garfield at around 12:42 p.m. Sunday. The fire was burning in the floorboards, between the first...
WTOV 9
Browns Island explosion remembered 50 years later
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — On Dec. 15th, 1972, 19 men lost their lives on Browns Island due to the coke plant explosion. 50 years later, their lives are being remembered here in Weirton. Robert Brandt was one of those people on browns island that day. "When it comes down...
Fire damages Fayette County home; 2 injured
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured after a house fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to reports of a house fire on High House Street in Smithfield Township at around 3:01 a.m. Sunday. Flames appeared to have damaged the siding...
Residents escape mobile home after fire in Beaver County
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a mobile home were forced to flee after it caught on fire Saturday. Emergency crews responded to the fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park on Mercer Road, located in North Sewickley in Beaver County, just before noon. Robert Baker, who lives...
Comments / 0