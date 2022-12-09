ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

JVS hoping to create next generation of auto technicians

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are hoping to create the next generation of auto technicians through a new program with Toyota. This is the second year of the program at JVS and there are currently 11 students enrolled. Now there are two...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
BELLAIRE, OH
WDTV

Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Comcast to begin broadband expansion in unserved West Virginia counties

WHEELING — Comcast soon will begin efforts to expand broadband service to unserved local areas in Ohio, Brooke and Hancock counties. Gov. Jim Justice said during a virtual press conference Friday with state reporters that he has officially signed West Virginia’s Line Extension and Advancement Development (LEAD) program grants, which will provide $7.5 million to Comcast to begin two system buildout projects in the state.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

One arrested in early Monday morning Morgantown burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department caught him near a recent burglary at Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Road early Monday. Deputies reponded to a burglar alarm at 2:40 a.m. and received a description of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville law enforcement leads "Cram a Cruiser" toy drive

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Steubenville Police Department teamed up for the first annual cram a cruiser event in order to benefit the urban mission and the friendship room. The two departments parked their cruisers in front of the Steubenville Walmart, where many...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire

Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Browns Island explosion remembered 50 years later

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — On Dec. 15th, 1972, 19 men lost their lives on Browns Island due to the coke plant explosion. 50 years later, their lives are being remembered here in Weirton. Robert Brandt was one of those people on browns island that day. "When it comes down...
WEIRTON, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire damages Fayette County home; 2 injured

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured after a house fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to reports of a house fire on High House Street in Smithfield Township at around 3:01 a.m. Sunday. Flames appeared to have damaged the siding...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy