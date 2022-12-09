Temecula, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

I’m from La Quinta; It’s a quaint little city near Palm Springs, but no one really knows where it is. It’s pretty hard explaining to people so I tell them that Coachella Fest takes place in the city right next to mine. People understand then! Old Town La Quinta is right in my backyard. It’s a cute little area with restaurants, stores and salons. Pretty much everything you could ever need is in Old Town La Quinta (including ice cream!). Recently, I visited a couple of my favorite shops there and thought I would show you. Obviously I had to change my outfits to match each location because I’m ‘extra.’ I definitely plan on going there more often; it’s so beautiful and I had an awesome time!

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO