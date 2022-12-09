ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

HuskyMaven

Huskies Go from Owning One Position to Creating 'Edge U'

Amid the collapse of the 2021 season, the University of Washington football team at least could turn to one unusual and upbeat development — it provided both first-team All-Pac-12 cornerbacks, as determined by a vote of the conference coaches. A year later, the Huskies have done the uncommon once...
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Cook Steps Down As Head Coach

SEATTLE – Keegan Cook, who led Washington Volleyball to four Pac-12 titles in eight seasons, has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Minnesota, effective immediately. "I would like to thank Keegan for his leadership of our volleyball program," said Washington Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen. "He...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Ballard's Rough and Tumble first women's sports-focused bar in Washington

SEATTLE — Sports bring people together, but being able to watch women’s sports in group settings, like bars and restaurants, is uncommon. “I can't say the amount of times I've been to sports bars where I'm like ‘There's a huge like championship women's sports game, why do we have this random men's football rerun?” said Casey Cairo, a sports fan.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seahawks' ground crew dog Turf dies at age 9

RENTON, Wash. — Turf, a chocolate brown lab who became a fan favorite at Seahawks headquarters, died at age 9 after a battle with cancer. A statement on Turf's Twitter account reads: "Grateful. The best life any dog could've dreamed of. Thank you @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff - for everything. Don't be sad that he's gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life."
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
KING 5

West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights

SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
SEATTLE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Rio Boyd missing case: 21-year-old last seen in Washington state

(NewsNation) — Rio Boyd, 21, was last seen in Washington state on Oct. 17. She disappeared after leaving her family’s residence to walk to a friend’s house. What makes her case even more of a mystery is her cellphone. Many of us have our cellphones with us all of the time.
SPANAWAY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts

Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services

Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

One person killed in suspected DUI crash near Lumen Field in Seattle

SEATTLE - One person was killed in a suspected DUI crash overnight in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. Officers were called just after midnight to Alaskan Way S. and S. Dearborn St. According to Seattle Police, the driver died in the crash and police do believe that alcohol was a factor. Traffic...
SEATTLE, WA

