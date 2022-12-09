Read full article on original website
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Lynden Christian makes early statement in young season with win over Class 4A Woodinville in battle of defending champs
LYNDEN, Wash. – When you score 73 points in a girls high school basketball game, you typically come out on the winning end. Unfortunately for Woodinville, things didn't go the Falcons way even with 70-plus points scored as Lynden Christian sophomore Grace Hintz poured in a career-high 32 ...
Huskies Go from Owning One Position to Creating 'Edge U'
Amid the collapse of the 2021 season, the University of Washington football team at least could turn to one unusual and upbeat development — it provided both first-team All-Pac-12 cornerbacks, as determined by a vote of the conference coaches. A year later, the Huskies have done the uncommon once...
gohuskies.com
Cook Steps Down As Head Coach
SEATTLE – Keegan Cook, who led Washington Volleyball to four Pac-12 titles in eight seasons, has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Minnesota, effective immediately. "I would like to thank Keegan for his leadership of our volleyball program," said Washington Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen. "He...
Ballard's Rough and Tumble first women's sports-focused bar in Washington
SEATTLE — Sports bring people together, but being able to watch women’s sports in group settings, like bars and restaurants, is uncommon. “I can't say the amount of times I've been to sports bars where I'm like ‘There's a huge like championship women's sports game, why do we have this random men's football rerun?” said Casey Cairo, a sports fan.
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Tri-City Herald
Gig Harbor dog, Maverick, dies after he was electrocuted at WA State Fair holiday event
An outdoor holiday activity turned into a tragedy for a Gig Harbor woman. Maverick, the 9-month-old dog of Vyctoria Sanchez, was reportedly electrocuted and died Friday evening while looking at Christmas lights at the Washington State Fair, Q13 reported. Maverick was a service dog in training, according to Q13. “Words...
Seahawks' ground crew dog Turf dies at age 9
RENTON, Wash. — Turf, a chocolate brown lab who became a fan favorite at Seahawks headquarters, died at age 9 after a battle with cancer. A statement on Turf's Twitter account reads: "Grateful. The best life any dog could've dreamed of. Thank you @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff - for everything. Don't be sad that he's gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life."
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
TODAY.com
Massive storm system sweeps West with heavy snow, high winds
38 million people east of Seattle are at risk for heavy snowfall of up to five feet. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for Sunday TODAY on the storm’s treacherous combination of snow and gusty winds.Dec. 11, 2022.
West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights
SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
newsnationnow.com
Rio Boyd missing case: 21-year-old last seen in Washington state
(NewsNation) — Rio Boyd, 21, was last seen in Washington state on Oct. 17. She disappeared after leaving her family’s residence to walk to a friend’s house. What makes her case even more of a mystery is her cellphone. Many of us have our cellphones with us all of the time.
Several agencies teaming up for ‘Night of 1000 Stars’ DUI emphasis patrols
Several law enforcement agencies across western Washington are teaming up Friday night for the 2022 “Night of 1000 Stars” DUI patrols. Police departments, sheriff’s departments, and the Washington State Patrol will be ramping up DUI patrols from Friday evening into early Saturday. The Night of 1000 Stars...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts
Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
Chronicle
Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services
Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
q13fox.com
One person killed in suspected DUI crash near Lumen Field in Seattle
SEATTLE - One person was killed in a suspected DUI crash overnight in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. Officers were called just after midnight to Alaskan Way S. and S. Dearborn St. According to Seattle Police, the driver died in the crash and police do believe that alcohol was a factor. Traffic...
