Kerri Ann McLaughlin-Tomney of Hopkinton passed suddenly on Nov. 21. She was surrounded by her loving family. Kerri was 56. Kerri leaves behind her beloved husband and partner in life, Richard Tomney. She was the loving mother to Andrew and Zachary Tomney of Hopkinton. She was the cherished sister of Kenneth McLaughlin and wife Nancy, beloved sister-in-law to Beth (Tomney) Warner and John Schlupf of Cotuit, Jeanie Spinosa of North Carolina, Anthony and Kelley Spinosa of New Jersey, and Michael and Stephanie Spinosa of North Carolina, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Erin McLaughlin, and her brother-in-law, Bart Warner, both of whom she loved dearly.

