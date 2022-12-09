ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Kerri McLaughlin-Tomney, 56

Kerri Ann McLaughlin-Tomney of Hopkinton passed suddenly on Nov. 21. She was surrounded by her loving family. Kerri was 56. Kerri leaves behind her beloved husband and partner in life, Richard Tomney. She was the loving mother to Andrew and Zachary Tomney of Hopkinton. She was the cherished sister of Kenneth McLaughlin and wife Nancy, beloved sister-in-law to Beth (Tomney) Warner and John Schlupf of Cotuit, Jeanie Spinosa of North Carolina, Anthony and Kelley Spinosa of New Jersey, and Michael and Stephanie Spinosa of North Carolina, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Erin McLaughlin, and her brother-in-law, Bart Warner, both of whom she loved dearly.
Photos: DiwHoliday Gala at HCA

The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton continued the spirit of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, with its DiwHoliday Gala on Saturday night at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts. The event highlighted the achievements of 12 women of South Asian diaspora.
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Dec. 12

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton continued the spirit of Diwali, the Hindu festival of...
Town to hold informational session on regional dispatch proposal Jan. 4

Town Manager Norman Khumalo announced Monday that a public information session regarding the proposed regional emergency communication center (RECC) will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Hopkinton Senior Center. A feasibility study was presented to the Select Board at its Sept. 20 meeting. The study suggested that seven towns...
Hopkinton to offer free clothing recycling

The Town of Hopkinton on Monday announced a partnership with Helpsy to offer a free and easy home pickup clothing recycling service for the community. Starting Monday, residents can request for unwanted clothing textile items to be picked up at their homes by Helpsy. Pickups, which will take place weekly on Mondays between 7 a.m.-5 p.m., can be scheduled by visiting helpsy.co/hopkintonma or calling 800-244-6350.
Breslin set to continue softball career at UConn

The first time Kaitlyn Breslin stepped on the campus at the University of Connecticut, she knew it was a place where she would want to continue her athletic career. It was the summer before her junior season, and the Hopkinton resident attended a softball camp at the school in Storrs, Connecticut.
