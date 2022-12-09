ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Boy's Basketball Dominates Oxford

The Schnabels combined for 45 as Delhi takes down 87-29 on the road. Chuck Haight scores 17 for Delhi while Donovan Rickard leads the way for Oxford with 14.
DELHI, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Plays of the Week For December 12, 2022

Plays of the Week from December 5 to December 12, 2022. 5: VanDerSommen and Easton go off for Sidney Boy's Basketball. 4: Bailey McCoy converts the long toss for Unatego Girl's Basketball. 3: Ketcham to Flanagan for Greene Boy's Basketball. 2: Union-Endicott hockey turns offense into defense. 1: Zubayr Griffin...
SIDNEY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCHSHA: Union-Endicott Grabs Comeback Win Thanks to Four Goals in 3rd Period

In the Broome County High School Hockey Association, Union-Endicott trailed 3-1 to the Chenango Forks heading into the 3rd period. However, the Tigers were able to rattle of four goals in the final period to win 5-3. Matthew McHugh and Christian Macan both scored twice for the Tigers, while goaltender...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads

Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
HORSEHEADS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship

Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Richmond OL Transfer Joe More Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed its first transfer of the offseason. Richmond transfer offensive lineman Joe More has committed to the Orange during an official visit this weekend. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. More is listed at 6-5, 302 pounds on Richmond Athletics' ...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police

As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
BINGHAMTON, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse University unveils renderings of new Dome seating

On Thursday, the Syracuse Orange announced that all bleachers in the JMA Dome would be replaced with chairback seats by the 2024 football season. That puts the project a year behind its original estimate, but we won’t have to wait that long to catch a glimpse at what it may look like when it’s finished.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill

Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 12, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that arrangements have now been completed for the annual Christmas dinner for all the newsboys in this city. The big turkey dinner will be served in the basement of Kalurah Temple at noon on Christmas Day.
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy