Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Boy's Basketball Dominates Oxford
The Schnabels combined for 45 as Delhi takes down 87-29 on the road. Chuck Haight scores 17 for Delhi while Donovan Rickard leads the way for Oxford with 14.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plays of the Week For December 12, 2022
Plays of the Week from December 5 to December 12, 2022. 5: VanDerSommen and Easton go off for Sidney Boy's Basketball. 4: Bailey McCoy converts the long toss for Unatego Girl's Basketball. 3: Ketcham to Flanagan for Greene Boy's Basketball. 2: Union-Endicott hockey turns offense into defense. 1: Zubayr Griffin...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCHSHA: Union-Endicott Grabs Comeback Win Thanks to Four Goals in 3rd Period
In the Broome County High School Hockey Association, Union-Endicott trailed 3-1 to the Chenango Forks heading into the 3rd period. However, the Tigers were able to rattle of four goals in the final period to win 5-3. Matthew McHugh and Christian Macan both scored twice for the Tigers, while goaltender...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads
Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Takes Championship Game in Mark Woitach Tournament Over Newfield
The Johnson City Wildcats defeated Athens on Friday night, setting up a battle with Newfield in the Championship game of the Mark Woitach Tip Off Tournament -- where J-C won 70-53 over the Trojans. Muhammad-Zubayr Griffin led the 'Cats with 16 points at half-time. Check out the first half highlights...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
No. 3 Binghamton Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Cruise Past Central PA
The Binghamton Bulldogs have now won seven in a row, and remain undefeated on the season after beating the Central PA Kings 117-83.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Indiana: NCAA championship time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse men’s soccer team is one win away from its first national championship. The Orange will play in Monday night’s College Cup Final, where it will meet the Indiana Hoosiers. The game is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can be streamed...
sujuiceonline.com
Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship
Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
Source: Syracuse and Georgetown agree to two-year extension to current series
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange and Georgetown met for the eighth straight season on Saturday. And even though the series between the schools originally was set to end with this year’s game, it looks like the two rivals will continue to play each other for the next two years.
Richmond OL Transfer Joe More Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football has landed its first transfer of the offseason. Richmond transfer offensive lineman Joe More has committed to the Orange during an official visit this weekend. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. More is listed at 6-5, 302 pounds on Richmond Athletics' ...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police
As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse University unveils renderings of new Dome seating
On Thursday, the Syracuse Orange announced that all bleachers in the JMA Dome would be replaced with chairback seats by the 2024 football season. That puts the project a year behind its original estimate, but we won’t have to wait that long to catch a glimpse at what it may look like when it’s finished.
Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill
Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 12, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that arrangements have now been completed for the annual Christmas dinner for all the newsboys in this city. The big turkey dinner will be served in the basement of Kalurah Temple at noon on Christmas Day.
Broome County School, Hospital Lockdowns Lifted Following Threats
Police took a Broome County man into custody after threats prompting security lockouts at several schools and hospitals. Broome County sheriff's deputies and state troopers surrounded a residence on Route 12 in Chenango Forks early Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officers on Route 12 in Chenango Forks on December 12, 2022....
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
Brother mourns 19-year-old who accidentally shot himself: ‘He had nothing but love to give’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who died Tuesday was looking to put his life back on track, his brother said. After recently moving out of foster care, Mike Atkinson, 19, was about to get a job and a new place, Kurt Atkinson said. “He was on his way...
Comments / 1