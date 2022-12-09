Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO