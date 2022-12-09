Read full article on original website
48hills.org
Conservative YIMBYs just took over SF’s biggest lifestyle site. Its ex-editor tells us what that means
The YIMBYs have just been handed a huge megaphone. “Shock and rage” were the first things Matt Charnock experienced on hearing that the Bold Italic—the 13-year-old online magazine and newsletter that Charnock had edited up until August—had been given by its parent company, Medium, to GrowSF, the conservative, YIMBY-connected political organization that poured money the Chesa Boudin and School Board recalls. Bold Italic’s price? Free.
SFist
Pac Heights Renters Got $410,000 To Move Out, Third-Highest SF Tenant Buyout Ever
The tenant buyout market is at an all-time high this year, and we learn that two renters in Pacific Heights were paid $410,000 to vacate their unit, the third-largest ever such buyout in recorded SF history. It was back in 2015 when the San Francisco Rent Board started forcing landlords...
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction
SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
48hills.org
Why 469 Stevenson, the much-hyped project, will provide zero affordable housing for SoMa
Editors note: The absurdity that is 469 Stevenson continues: The Planning Commission approved the project last week, proving that all of the madness over the Board of Supes delaying it was just political hype. The project has no financing. The developer doesn’t own the site. This will not be built...
nomadlawyer.org
Grace Cathedral: Most Famous Historical Church In San Francisco, CA
Tourist Attraction In Grace Cathedral, San Francisco. Located in San Francisco California, the Grace Cathedral is one of the most beautiful religious buildings in the state. It was founded during the California Gold Rush and was designed by Lewis Hobart. It has stained glass windows that were made by the famed Tiffany Studios.
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way
The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing. Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.
Musk lashes out at SF mayor over investigation into Twitter’s makeshift bedrooms for employees
Twitter CEO Elon Musk lashed out at San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) on Tuesday after the city opened an investigation into the social media company for converting extra office space into sleeping quarters for its employees. “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe…
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
wdayradionow.com
Startup promises flying car by 2025
(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
KQED
Mayor London Breed | Representative Jackie Speier
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been in charge of the city for almost five years now. Like many leaders across the state, her tenure has been marked by homelessness and crime. She has called for a more conservative approach to addressing these problems while continuing to encourage compassion. With...
Prepare for a ‘refund shock’ when filing your taxes in 2023
Don’t be surprised if your tax refund check for next year is far smaller than last year’s, as millions of U.S. taxpayers will see less money on their 2022 returns then they did on their 2021 returns.
smartcitiesdive.com
San Jose, California, to eliminate minimum parking requirements
San Jose, California, became the latest city to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments following a unanimous vote by the city council to approve the measure on Tuesday. The policy aims to make building additional housing easier and less expensive, encourage greater building density, reduce the public’s reliance on...
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
As San Jose clears massive homeless encampment, housing remains uncertain
It was once one of the largest homeless encampments in the Bay Area. Now, San Jose is entering the final months of a lengthy process to clear it out.
KQED
Guaranteed Income Program for Pregnant Black People Expands to 4 California Counties
A first-in-the-nation experiment to give cash to pregnant Black people in San Francisco is expanding to four counties in California after receiving $6.5 million in city and state funding. Since June 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has given $1,000 per month to nearly 150 Black residents during a portion of...
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
sfstandard.com
Future of SFPD Leadership in Balance as Police Watchdog Seeks New Term
With the balance of power shifting on public safety in San Francisco, one city lawmaker is trying to secure a reform candidate’s seat on a panel that can reshape the future of policing. With more than four months left in her term, Police Commission President Cindy Elias is asking...
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
