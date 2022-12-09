ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

48hills.org

Conservative YIMBYs just took over SF’s biggest lifestyle site. Its ex-editor tells us what that means

The YIMBYs have just been handed a huge megaphone. “Shock and rage” were the first things Matt Charnock experienced on hearing that the Bold Italic—the 13-year-old online magazine and newsletter that Charnock had edited up until August—had been given by its parent company, Medium, to GrowSF, the conservative, YIMBY-connected political organization that poured money the Chesa Boudin and School Board recalls. Bold Italic’s price? Free.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction

SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
nomadlawyer.org

Grace Cathedral: Most Famous Historical Church In San Francisco, CA

Tourist Attraction In Grace Cathedral, San Francisco. Located in San Francisco California, the Grace Cathedral is one of the most beautiful religious buildings in the state. It was founded during the California Gold Rush and was designed by Lewis Hobart. It has stained glass windows that were made by the famed Tiffany Studios.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wdayradionow.com

Startup promises flying car by 2025

(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
KQED

Mayor London Breed | Representative Jackie Speier

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been in charge of the city for almost five years now. Like many leaders across the state, her tenure has been marked by homelessness and crime. She has called for a more conservative approach to addressing these problems while continuing to encourage compassion. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
smartcitiesdive.com

San Jose, California, to eliminate minimum parking requirements

San Jose, California, became the latest city to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments following a unanimous vote by the city council to approve the measure on Tuesday. The policy aims to make building additional housing easier and less expensive, encourage greater building density, reduce the public’s reliance on...
SAN JOSE, CA

