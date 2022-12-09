Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Boy's Basketball Dominates Oxford
The Schnabels combined for 45 as Delhi takes down 87-29 on the road. Chuck Haight scores 17 for Delhi while Donovan Rickard leads the way for Oxford with 14.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plays of the Week For December 12, 2022
Plays of the Week from December 5 to December 12, 2022. 5: VanDerSommen and Easton go off for Sidney Boy's Basketball. 4: Bailey McCoy converts the long toss for Unatego Girl's Basketball. 3: Ketcham to Flanagan for Greene Boy's Basketball. 2: Union-Endicott hockey turns offense into defense. 1: Zubayr Griffin...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCHSHA: Union-Endicott Grabs Comeback Win Thanks to Four Goals in 3rd Period
In the Broome County High School Hockey Association, Union-Endicott trailed 3-1 to the Chenango Forks heading into the 3rd period. However, the Tigers were able to rattle of four goals in the final period to win 5-3. Matthew McHugh and Christian Macan both scored twice for the Tigers, while goaltender...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads
Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
No. 3 Binghamton Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Cruise Past Central PA
The Binghamton Bulldogs have now won seven in a row, and remain undefeated on the season after beating the Central PA Kings 117-83.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Takes Championship Game in Mark Woitach Tournament Over Newfield
The Johnson City Wildcats defeated Athens on Friday night, setting up a battle with Newfield in the Championship game of the Mark Woitach Tip Off Tournament -- where J-C won 70-53 over the Trojans. Muhammad-Zubayr Griffin led the 'Cats with 16 points at half-time. Check out the first half highlights...
Vincent Carroll-Jackson Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football continues to be hot on the recruiting trail. The Orange landed a commitment coveted 2023 Harrisburg (PA) Central Dauphin East offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson who officially visited over the weekend. Carroll-Jackson picked the Orange over offers from Colorado, Florida, ...
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police
As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 12, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that arrangements have now been completed for the annual Christmas dinner for all the newsboys in this city. The big turkey dinner will be served in the basement of Kalurah Temple at noon on Christmas Day.
Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill
Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
Broome County School, Hospital Lockdowns Lifted Following Threats
Police took a Broome County man into custody after threats prompting security lockouts at several schools and hospitals. Broome County sheriff's deputies and state troopers surrounded a residence on Route 12 in Chenango Forks early Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officers on Route 12 in Chenango Forks on December 12, 2022....
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
cnycentral.com
Wet snow showers continue tonight and seasonably cold weather continues for the week ahead
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected wet snow blanketed central New York on Sunday with a few inches of accumulation. For the rest of tonight we still have some wet snow showers, freezing drizzle and a few rain showers moving through. The National Weather Service offices in Buffalo and Binghamton are continuing...
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
wskg.org
After suicide of 13-year-old, some in Endicott say school could have helped prevent it
This story deals with suicide. If you or someone you know is considering harming themselves or others, you can contact the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline by calling 988, or the Crisis Text Line by texting GOT5 to 741741. In the Village of Endicott, the suicide of a 13-year-old boy...
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
Marathon man arrested for felony assault
On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon Holds Book Signing
Riverow Bookstore hosted Town of Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon this afternoon. Gordon held a book signing to celebrate the publishing of his two latest works -- which examine the history of Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County. The books themselves were written in the late 19th century -- now edited...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse University unveils renderings of new Dome seating
On Thursday, the Syracuse Orange announced that all bleachers in the JMA Dome would be replaced with chairback seats by the 2024 football season. That puts the project a year behind its original estimate, but we won’t have to wait that long to catch a glimpse at what it may look like when it’s finished.
Comments / 0