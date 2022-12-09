ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Boy's Basketball Dominates Oxford

The Schnabels combined for 45 as Delhi takes down 87-29 on the road. Chuck Haight scores 17 for Delhi while Donovan Rickard leads the way for Oxford with 14.
DELHI, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Plays of the Week For December 12, 2022

Plays of the Week from December 5 to December 12, 2022. 5: VanDerSommen and Easton go off for Sidney Boy's Basketball. 4: Bailey McCoy converts the long toss for Unatego Girl's Basketball. 3: Ketcham to Flanagan for Greene Boy's Basketball. 2: Union-Endicott hockey turns offense into defense. 1: Zubayr Griffin...
SIDNEY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCHSHA: Union-Endicott Grabs Comeback Win Thanks to Four Goals in 3rd Period

In the Broome County High School Hockey Association, Union-Endicott trailed 3-1 to the Chenango Forks heading into the 3rd period. However, the Tigers were able to rattle of four goals in the final period to win 5-3. Matthew McHugh and Christian Macan both scored twice for the Tigers, while goaltender...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads

Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
HORSEHEADS, NY
AllSyracue

Vincent Carroll-Jackson Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football continues to be hot on the recruiting trail. The Orange landed a commitment coveted 2023 Harrisburg (PA) Central Dauphin East offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson who officially visited over the weekend. Carroll-Jackson picked the Orange over offers from Colorado, Florida, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Newswatch 16

A successful end to rifle deer season

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police

As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 12, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that arrangements have now been completed for the annual Christmas dinner for all the newsboys in this city. The big turkey dinner will be served in the basement of Kalurah Temple at noon on Christmas Day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill

Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash

CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
PENFIELD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon Holds Book Signing

Riverow Bookstore hosted Town of Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon this afternoon. Gordon held a book signing to celebrate the publishing of his two latest works -- which examine the history of Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County. The books themselves were written in the late 19th century -- now edited...
OWEGO, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse University unveils renderings of new Dome seating

On Thursday, the Syracuse Orange announced that all bleachers in the JMA Dome would be replaced with chairback seats by the 2024 football season. That puts the project a year behind its original estimate, but we won’t have to wait that long to catch a glimpse at what it may look like when it’s finished.
SYRACUSE, NY

