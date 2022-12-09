Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Boy's Basketball Dominates Oxford
The Schnabels combined for 45 as Delhi takes down 87-29 on the road. Chuck Haight scores 17 for Delhi while Donovan Rickard leads the way for Oxford with 14.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads
Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plays of the Week For December 12, 2022
Plays of the Week from December 5 to December 12, 2022. 5: VanDerSommen and Easton go off for Sidney Boy's Basketball. 4: Bailey McCoy converts the long toss for Unatego Girl's Basketball. 3: Ketcham to Flanagan for Greene Boy's Basketball. 2: Union-Endicott hockey turns offense into defense. 1: Zubayr Griffin...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCHSHA: Union-Endicott Grabs Comeback Win Thanks to Four Goals in 3rd Period
In the Broome County High School Hockey Association, Union-Endicott trailed 3-1 to the Chenango Forks heading into the 3rd period. However, the Tigers were able to rattle of four goals in the final period to win 5-3. Matthew McHugh and Christian Macan both scored twice for the Tigers, while goaltender...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Takes Championship Game in Mark Woitach Tournament Over Newfield
The Johnson City Wildcats defeated Athens on Friday night, setting up a battle with Newfield in the Championship game of the Mark Woitach Tip Off Tournament -- where J-C won 70-53 over the Trojans. Muhammad-Zubayr Griffin led the 'Cats with 16 points at half-time. Check out the first half highlights...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
No. 3 Binghamton Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Cruise Past Central PA
The Binghamton Bulldogs have now won seven in a row, and remain undefeated on the season after beating the Central PA Kings 117-83.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome offer for Dec. 12
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section […]
WETM
Elmira loses second straight game to Watertown
The Mammoth fall on the road 7-2. The Mammoth fall on the road 7-2. Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023. Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023. Steuben County Health urges flu and COVID vaccines. Steuben County Health urges flu and COVID vaccines. Owego man...
Syracuse University offers fans special ticket to soccer game before basketball game vs. Monmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is offering fans a special discount before the Syracuse vs. Monmouth game on Monday, December 12, with $10 tickets to the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship game in the JMA Wireless Dome. The basketball game has been changed to 8:00 p.m. so that fans can watch the Orange in the […]
Syracuse women dominate Wagner at home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Every Syracuse player scored in a 30-point home win for the Orange Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.Syracuse improves to 8-2 overall with the 83-53 win over Wagner (4-5). Syracuse was led by Dairauna Lewis’ fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Saniaa Wilson […]
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 12, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that arrangements have now been completed for the annual Christmas dinner for all the newsboys in this city. The big turkey dinner will be served in the basement of Kalurah Temple at noon on Christmas Day.
Broome County School, Hospital Lockdowns Lifted Following Threats
Police took a Broome County man into custody after threats prompting security lockouts at several schools and hospitals. Broome County sheriff's deputies and state troopers surrounded a residence on Route 12 in Chenango Forks early Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officers on Route 12 in Chenango Forks on December 12, 2022....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police
As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
sujuiceonline.com
Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship
Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
2022 Ernie Davis Award nominees revealed
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees for the areas biggest High School football award were revealed on Saturday. The nominees for the 2022 Ernie Davis Award were revealed at the Arnot Mall on Saturday. The three nominees are Thomas A. Edison’s DeShon Cook, Marshall Winkky of Horseheads, and Elmira’s Brady Keefe. The award goes […]
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
