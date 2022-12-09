ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango Forks, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Boy's Basketball Dominates Oxford

The Schnabels combined for 45 as Delhi takes down 87-29 on the road. Chuck Haight scores 17 for Delhi while Donovan Rickard leads the way for Oxford with 14.
DELHI, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads

Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Plays of the Week For December 12, 2022

Plays of the Week from December 5 to December 12, 2022. 5: VanDerSommen and Easton go off for Sidney Boy's Basketball. 4: Bailey McCoy converts the long toss for Unatego Girl's Basketball. 3: Ketcham to Flanagan for Greene Boy's Basketball. 2: Union-Endicott hockey turns offense into defense. 1: Zubayr Griffin...
SIDNEY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCHSHA: Union-Endicott Grabs Comeback Win Thanks to Four Goals in 3rd Period

In the Broome County High School Hockey Association, Union-Endicott trailed 3-1 to the Chenango Forks heading into the 3rd period. However, the Tigers were able to rattle of four goals in the final period to win 5-3. Matthew McHugh and Christian Macan both scored twice for the Tigers, while goaltender...
ENDICOTT, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome offer for Dec. 12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Elmira loses second straight game to Watertown

The Mammoth fall on the road 7-2. The Mammoth fall on the road 7-2. Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023. Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023. Steuben County Health urges flu and COVID vaccines. Steuben County Health urges flu and COVID vaccines. Owego man...
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse women dominate Wagner at home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Every Syracuse player scored in a 30-point home win for the Orange Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.Syracuse improves to 8-2 overall with the 83-53 win over Wagner (4-5). Syracuse was led by Dairauna Lewis’ fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Saniaa Wilson […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 12, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that arrangements have now been completed for the annual Christmas dinner for all the newsboys in this city. The big turkey dinner will be served in the basement of Kalurah Temple at noon on Christmas Day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police

As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
BINGHAMTON, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship

Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Ernie Davis Award nominees revealed

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees for the areas biggest High School football award were revealed on Saturday. The nominees for the 2022 Ernie Davis Award were revealed at the Arnot Mall on Saturday. The three nominees are Thomas A. Edison’s DeShon Cook, Marshall Winkky of Horseheads, and Elmira’s Brady Keefe. The award goes […]
ELMIRA, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Newswatch 16

A successful end to rifle deer season

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA

