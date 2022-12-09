Read full article on original website
Jared Gordon makes statement following loss to Paddy Pimblett: ‘I was robbed’
Lightweight Jared Gordon felt like he should have gotten his hand raised after the UFC 282 co-main event instead of his opponent, Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett was scored as the winner with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in his favor, but many people, including UFC fighters, disagree. Following the loss, Gordon took to social media to voice his disapproval and said that he was ‘robbed.”
UFC 282 Live Results: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
UFC 282 results begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 10, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC 282 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC 282 written results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik scores quick KO win at UFC 282 over Chris Daukaus
Heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus clashed on the UFC 282 preliminary fight card on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rozenstruik entered the match ranked No. 9 in the heavyweight division hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid. Daukaus was ranked No. 11 and also coming off back-to-back losses. Both men wanted to avoid losing three in a row.
Ilia Topuria taps out Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282
Featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria kicked off the UFC 282 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Both men entered the octagon undefeated and ranked. Mitchell was ranked No. 9 in the 145-pound division while Topuria was ranked No. 14. When it was all said and done, Topuria left the cage with his undefeated record intact.
Paddy Pimblett decisions Jared Gordon in UFC 282 co-main event
Rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett faced veteran Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Pimblett pressured Gordon from the start of the fight. Gordon backed Pimblett up with a left hand. Gordon landed a second left hook that put Pimblett on his heels. Gordon’s left hand repeatedly found a home. Pimblett’s chin held up and he fired back combinations.
Jamahal Hill opens as betting favorite over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283
UFC 283 has a main event and it’s a bit of a cluster. Former UFC champion Glover Teixeira will face off with Jamahal Hill after a backstage fight booking was made following the draw of Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Now we’re seeing how the betting world is...
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev: UFC 282 Official Scorecard
Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a spit draw in the UFC 282 main event on Saturday leaving the 205-pound title vacant. The broadcasters and Blachowicz thought Ankalaev did enough to be crowned the new champion, but the judges disagreed. Judges Mark Bell and Sal D’Amato scored Blachowicz winning the first three rounds and Ankalaev taking the fourth and fifth rounds, except D’Amato scored the fifth round 10-8 for Ankalaev. Judge Derek Cleary scored Blachowicz winning the first two rounds and Ankalaev winning the final three.
Paddy Pimblett: ‘I think I won all three rounds’
Paddy Pimblett was victorious in the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday defeating Jared Gordon by unanimous decision, but many, including UFC fighters, scored the fight for Gordon. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Pimblett. The scorecard revealed that two judges scored Pimblett winning the first two rounds...
18 year-old Raul Rosas Jr. wins UFC debut
The youngest fighter on the UFC roster, 18 year-old Raul Rosas Jr., headlined Saturday’s UFC 282 preliminary fight card against veteran Jay Perrin. It was Rosas’ promotional debut after earning a UFC contract following his win over Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s Contender Series in September. He became the youngest fighter to compete inside the UFC octagon and showed that the future of the bantamweight has arrived.
