Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a spit draw in the UFC 282 main event on Saturday leaving the 205-pound title vacant. The broadcasters and Blachowicz thought Ankalaev did enough to be crowned the new champion, but the judges disagreed. Judges Mark Bell and Sal D’Amato scored Blachowicz winning the first three rounds and Ankalaev taking the fourth and fifth rounds, except D’Amato scored the fifth round 10-8 for Ankalaev. Judge Derek Cleary scored Blachowicz winning the first two rounds and Ankalaev winning the final three.

1 DAY AGO