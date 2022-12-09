ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasilla, AK

Comments / 1

United Prison States
3d ago

That mean the entire democrat party is illegally holding office since they spent 4 years promoting riots and terrorist attacks trying to overthrow trump and the republicans in office. If you can prove on paper any democrat in the state of alaska that promoted or took part in the antifa riots like lisa murkowski. Lisa gave them money she should be removed from office immediately.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
Field & Stream

Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History

A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Denver

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers

The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
The Center Square

Plaintiff attorneys: Near final blow dealt to Air Force by Sixth Circuit over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – All three judges on a U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a class wide injunction protecting unvaccinated U.S. Air Force personnel from being disciplined over the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In their 56-page ruling Tuesday, the panel denied the federal government’s request to overturn a lower court’s ruling after previously denying its request for an emergency stay. In Hunter Doster, et...
GEORGIA STATE
WKYC

Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
LAKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy