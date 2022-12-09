Read full article on original website
United Prison States
3d ago
That mean the entire democrat party is illegally holding office since they spent 4 years promoting riots and terrorist attacks trying to overthrow trump and the republicans in office. If you can prove on paper any democrat in the state of alaska that promoted or took part in the antifa riots like lisa murkowski. Lisa gave them money she should be removed from office immediately.
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase worth over $2,000 from a Minnesota airport
Sam Brinton, who faces a felony charge, initially told cops they didn't take the bag, but later backtracked and said they "got nervous," police said.
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History
A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
Supreme Court seems poised to reject robust reading of ‘independent state legislature’ theory
John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett are the key justices to watch in a case that could allow state legislatures to bypass courts on election rules.
Migrants who bused to DC from Texas and Arizona have an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — Migrant families who bused to the nation's capital from Arizona and Texas spent an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the United States. The asylum seekers housed in a Northeast D.C. hotel told WUSA9 there was no special dinner or celebration on Thursday but nonetheless they were thankful. "I...
GOP lawyer made big “mistake” in Supreme Court hearing on elections that could backfire: Attorney
On Wednesday, following oral arguments in the massive Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case that could dramatically change how U.S. elections are conducted, voting rights attorney Marc Elias analyzed a crucial "mistake" made by the Republican-aligned lawyer on his "Democracy Docket" media platform that might cost them the case. The...
Former Jan. 6 Officer Mocked by D.C. Police at Medal Ceremony: 'Disgrace'
On Tuesday, members of Congress honored police who responded to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook
The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to take a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook by voters who claimed that the two companies illegally influenced the 2020 election. Kevin O’Rourke, et al. filed a petition in September for a writ of certiorari, or review of the case by the Supreme Court, which…
U.S. Government Will Pay to Move Native Tribes Whose Lands Are Threatened by Climate Change
Three Native American communities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to relocate due to climate change-related risks to their homes, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in an announcement today. Three communities—one in Washington state and two in Alaska—will each receive $25 million from the Interior...
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
Lake runs dry: What is next for much-hyped MAGA star after Arizona defeat
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is reportedly preparing to file a lawsuit to challenge her midterm loss, marking the latest election drama in the Grand Canyon State as it works to certify its results next week.
Plaintiff attorneys: Near final blow dealt to Air Force by Sixth Circuit over vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – All three judges on a U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a class wide injunction protecting unvaccinated U.S. Air Force personnel from being disciplined over the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In their 56-page ruling Tuesday, the panel denied the federal government’s request to overturn a lower court’s ruling after previously denying its request for an emergency stay. In Hunter Doster, et...
Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
