Creative Bloq

The best PC speakers in December 2022

Use the best PC speakers to maximise your listening experience when surfing the web, creating or gaming. Get the most out of your computer with the best PC speakers. Whether you're gaming, creating or just surfing YouTube, high-quality audio will make a world of difference over your standard laptop speakers or cheaper alternatives.
CNET

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: How Google's Flagship Phones Have Changed, Spec by Spec

Google pulled back the curtain on the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the fall. After a thorough revamp with the Pixel 6 lineup last year, the Pixel 7 series offers minor upgrades rather than radical changes. That signature camera bar running across the width of the chassis...
money.com

Logitech and Razer Slash Prices on Gaming Keyboards, Headsets, and More

If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, mouse, or headset, now is definitely the time to pull the trigger. Razer and Logitech are both offering some steep discounts on their best models, so you can save big while stocking up on all the gear you need to play your favorite games.
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Phone Arena

The excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are almost half price at Best Buy

You may think that there are no good discounts now that Black Friday is over, but there are some amazing deals to be had. Especially if you're on the lookout for a good pair of earbuds. The excellent Jabra Elite 85t, one of the top models from the company, is now almost half price at Best Buy. Actually, the deal is even better than the one we saw on Black Friday.
SheKnows

This Gaming Sale Has PS5, Nintendo Switch & Xbox Series X Consoles Up to $200 Off — & It Includes Free Shipping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You can also place your purchase on fiive easy pays, whuch elmiinsites a heftyy payment at once, just iin time for the holidays! Now that the holiday season has completely taken over, there are no shopping limits anymore — anything goes. If you have someone on your list who loves gaming (or kids), pay attention: QVC is having a massive sale where you can save up to $200 on a PS5, Nintendo Switch, or an Xbox, which can help you stay on some...
Digital Trends

Turn up the volume with the SVS Prime Wireless Pro speakers

This content was produced in partnership with SVS. There are many factors to consider when building a good home sound system, whether it’s for a simple stereo setup for listening to music or part of a larger home theater for enjoying multiple types of media. The quality of your system’s audio begins with the input source and ends with the speakers (with several steps in between), so whatever you’re listening to will only sound as good as your speakers. Home theater technology has come a long way over the last decade, and the SVS Prime Wireless Pro are a great pair of speakers that let you ditch the cables for a clean, streamlined audio setup — without compromising on sound quality.
Android Headlines

Samsung begins rolling out game streaming to 2021 TVs

Earlier this year Samsung announced that select 2021 TVs and monitors would be gaining access to game streaming through the Samsung Gaming Hub app. Today the company is starting to roll out the update that brings the Gaming Hub to those older models. So if you own one, you will have a new way to play games soon. All without the need for ethernet cables, desktops or laptops, or game consoles.
