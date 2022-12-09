ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Yuba City.

The Lindhurst High School soccer team will have a game with Yuba City High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Lindhurst High School
Yuba City High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Roseville High School soccer team will have a game with River Valley High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.

Roseville High School
River Valley High School
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

