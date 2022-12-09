Yuba City, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Yuba City.
The Lindhurst High School soccer team will have a game with Yuba City High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
Lindhurst High School
Yuba City High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Roseville High School soccer team will have a game with River Valley High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.
Roseville High School
River Valley High School
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
