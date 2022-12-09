Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon had a competitive match in the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday, but some people did not agree with the decision. Pimblett was declared the winner by unanimous decision with all three scorecards reading 29-28. Judges Doug Crosby and Ron McCarthy scored the first and second rounds for Pimblett and the third for Gordon. Judge Chris Lee scores the first round for Gordon and the second and third rounds for Pimblett.

1 DAY AGO