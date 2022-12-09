Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 282 Live Results: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
UFC 282 results begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 10, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC 282 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC 282 written results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
MMAWeekly.com
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon: UFC 282 Official Scorcard
Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon had a competitive match in the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday, but some people did not agree with the decision. Pimblett was declared the winner by unanimous decision with all three scorecards reading 29-28. Judges Doug Crosby and Ron McCarthy scored the first and second rounds for Pimblett and the third for Gordon. Judge Chris Lee scores the first round for Gordon and the second and third rounds for Pimblett.
MMAWeekly.com
Jared Gordon makes statement following loss to Paddy Pimblett: ‘I was robbed’
Lightweight Jared Gordon felt like he should have gotten his hand raised after the UFC 282 co-main event instead of his opponent, Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett was scored as the winner with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in his favor, but many people, including UFC fighters, disagree. Following the loss, Gordon took to social media to voice his disapproval and said that he was ‘robbed.”
MMAWeekly.com
Jairzinho Rozenstruik scores quick KO win at UFC 282 over Chris Daukaus
Heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus clashed on the UFC 282 preliminary fight card on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rozenstruik entered the match ranked No. 9 in the heavyweight division hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid. Daukaus was ranked No. 11 and also coming off back-to-back losses. Both men wanted to avoid losing three in a row.
MMAWeekly.com
Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill to fight for vacant light heavyweight title in Brazil
UFC president Dana White announced that former champion Glover Teixeira and No. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title in Brazil. A new light heavyweight champion was supposed to be crowned after the UFC 282 main event but former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a spit draw. The title was vacant because former titleholder Jiri Prochazka vacated the championship after injuring his shoulder and being forced out of the UFC 282 main event.
MMAWeekly.com
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev: UFC 282 Official Scorecard
Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a spit draw in the UFC 282 main event on Saturday leaving the 205-pound title vacant. The broadcasters and Blachowicz thought Ankalaev did enough to be crowned the new champion, but the judges disagreed. Judges Mark Bell and Sal D’Amato scored Blachowicz winning the first three rounds and Ankalaev taking the fourth and fifth rounds, except D’Amato scored the fifth round 10-8 for Ankalaev. Judge Derek Cleary scored Blachowicz winning the first two rounds and Ankalaev winning the final three.
MMAWeekly.com
Paddy Pimblett: ‘I think I won all three rounds’
Paddy Pimblett was victorious in the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday defeating Jared Gordon by unanimous decision, but many, including UFC fighters, scored the fight for Gordon. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Pimblett. The scorecard revealed that two judges scored Pimblett winning the first two rounds...
MMAWeekly.com
18 year-old Raul Rosas Jr. wins UFC debut
The youngest fighter on the UFC roster, 18 year-old Raul Rosas Jr., headlined Saturday’s UFC 282 preliminary fight card against veteran Jay Perrin. It was Rosas’ promotional debut after earning a UFC contract following his win over Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s Contender Series in September. He became the youngest fighter to compete inside the UFC octagon and showed that the future of the bantamweight has arrived.
Comments / 0