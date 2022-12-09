Read full article on original website
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
David Raines Community Health Centers opens Fair Park Middle School location
SHREVEPORT, La. - David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) hosted the grand opening for its newest school-based center on Monday at Fair Park Middle School in Shreveport. Superintendent of Caddo Schools, Dr. T. Lamar Goree, was on hand to speak to the importance of the opening. "One thing — as...
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Shreveport mayor-elect to announce transition team Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has plunged into the work of preparing to take over the helm of the city after his election Saturday night. Arceneaux plans to announce his transition team on Wednesday. He says it won't necessarily be people who will be part of his administration. "I...
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
Brooks, Jackson, Bowman elected to Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. – Three seats on the Shreveport City Council were filled in Saturday's runoff election. Democrat Gary Brooks received 57% of the vote to Mavice Hughes Thigpen's, a Democrat, 43% in the District B race. As a local entrepreneur that has been in Shreveport for more than 50...
Shreveport elects its first Republican mayor in 28 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Voters in Louisiana's third-largest city have elected a Republican mayor for the first time in 28 years. Tom Arceneaux, 71, won a runoff election Saturday to become the next mayor of Shreveport. He defeated Louisiana state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Black Democrat, in a city where roughly 55% of registered voters are African American.
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters flocked to the polls Saturday, Dec. 10 for Louisiana’s runoff elections. One of the main decisions on the ballot was that of Shreveport mayor. Attorney and former Shreveport Councilman Tom Arceneaux (R) and state Sen. Greg Tarver (D) faced off for the title, with...
Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!. Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.
Former SPD officer accused of assault on trial this week
SHREVEPORT, La. – Trial started Monday in federal court for a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. Dylan Hudson, 35, of Shreveport, is accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest.
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man. Louisiana – A single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 371 in Louisiana resulted in the death of an unrestrained 57-year-old Coushatta man. The crash is under investigation, and speed is believed to have been a factor.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Attorney gives away bikes to local children
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of children have brand new bikes for Christmas, thanks to attorney Gordon McKernan. The law firm hosted giveaways in Shreveport and nine other cities across the state this weekend. A total of 101 bikes were handed out at the Shreveport office.
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
Shreveport man facing centuries in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
51-Year-Old Paul Born Killed In A Fatal Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Webster Parish. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US Highway 371, just north of LA Highway 531.
