Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport mayor-elect to announce transition team Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has plunged into the work of preparing to take over the helm of the city after his election Saturday night. Arceneaux plans to announce his transition team on Wednesday. He says it won't necessarily be people who will be part of his administration. "I...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Brooks, Jackson, Bowman elected to Shreveport City Council

SHREVEPORT, La. – Three seats on the Shreveport City Council were filled in Saturday's runoff election. Democrat Gary Brooks received 57% of the vote to Mavice Hughes Thigpen's, a Democrat, 43% in the District B race. As a local entrepreneur that has been in Shreveport for more than 50...
SHREVEPORT, LA
spectrumnews1.com

Shreveport elects its first Republican mayor in 28 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Voters in Louisiana's third-largest city have elected a Republican mayor for the first time in 28 years. Tom Arceneaux, 71, won a runoff election Saturday to become the next mayor of Shreveport. He defeated Louisiana state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Black Democrat, in a city where roughly 55% of registered voters are African American.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters flocked to the polls Saturday, Dec. 10 for Louisiana’s runoff elections. One of the main decisions on the ballot was that of Shreveport mayor. Attorney and former Shreveport Councilman Tom Arceneaux (R) and state Sen. Greg Tarver (D) faced off for the title, with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!. Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Former SPD officer accused of assault on trial this week

SHREVEPORT, La. – Trial started Monday in federal court for a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. Dylan Hudson, 35, of Shreveport, is accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Attorney gives away bikes to local children

SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of children have brand new bikes for Christmas, thanks to attorney Gordon McKernan. The law firm hosted giveaways in Shreveport and nine other cities across the state this weekend. A total of 101 bikes were handed out at the Shreveport office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man facing centuries in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
SHREVEPORT, LA

