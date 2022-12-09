The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously on December 1 to establish the Director of Public Works and Utilities position. The city of Flowery Branch has historically designated two separate positions—the Director of Public Works and the Water and Wastewater Director. Ordinance Number 677 seeks to combine the two positions into a single director. The ordinance also established two new managerial positions: the Manager of Public Works and the Manager of Public Utilities. These managers will report to the director for a more efficient, effective operations workflow.

