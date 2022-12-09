Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Runoff Election: How GOP and Dems campaigned in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
accesswdun.com
Brown to lead Forsyth County communications and external affairs
Russell Brown has been named director of the Forsyth County Department of Communications and External Affairs. Brown has served as interim director of the department since September. “Russell has been a strong, consistent servant of not only the communications department but the County as a whole for several years,” said...
accesswdun.com
Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell will not seek re-election
Four-term Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell has decided not to seek a fifth term. “There comes a point in time in everyone’s life when they just have to make changes and after a lot of prayer and consideration and talking with my wife and family, I think that time has come for me,” Terrell said. “I’m not going to run for re-election in 2024.”
accesswdun.com
Hall County School Board votes to conduct salary study
The Hall County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with a salary study of all paid positions in the county’s school system. The last salary study conducted for the Hall County school system was in 1997. Board members are seeking baseline statistics for the salaries of administrators, counselors, clerks, bus drivers and paraprofessionals, along with all other educational positions. The purpose of the study is to ensure that Hall County remains in a competitive and desirable position for incoming educational staff.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch combines roles, creates Director of Public Works and Utilities position
The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously on December 1 to establish the Director of Public Works and Utilities position. The city of Flowery Branch has historically designated two separate positions—the Director of Public Works and the Water and Wastewater Director. Ordinance Number 677 seeks to combine the two positions into a single director. The ordinance also established two new managerial positions: the Manager of Public Works and the Manager of Public Utilities. These managers will report to the director for a more efficient, effective operations workflow.
WCJB
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
accesswdun.com
Palmer sets town hall meeting Dec. 27 in Habersham County
Habersham County Commission Chairman Bruce Palmer invites the public to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, to discuss parks and recreation. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Ruby C. Fulbright Aquatic Center, 120 Paul Franklin Road, Clarkesville. The program will be...
accesswdun.com
Hall County to host ribbon cutting for Butler Park
The highly anticipated opening of Butler Park on Athens Street in Gainesville is slated to open Thursday, December 15 at 4 p.m. To mark the occasion, Hall County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the above time to officially open the park to the public, which will include cupcakes, beverages, and comments from community leaders in the new park pavilion off of Athens Street behind the Hall County Health Department (1370 Athens Street).
Area briefs: Ginn out as Authority Director in Danielsville, pedestrian killed in crash in Hartwell
A man arrested in Stephens County is facing child sex charges in Oconee County. The GBI says 32 year-old Alan Savage is charged with a single count of sexual exploitation of a child. This evening’s meeting of the Oconee County Planning Commission is set for 7 o’clock at the courthouse...
accesswdun.com
HEMC donates $5K to NGTC electrical line worker program.
Habersham Electric Membership Corporation recently donated $5,000 to the North Georgia Technical College Foundation for its electrical lineworker program. The donation will provide scholarships to current or future NGTC students attending the Blairsville or Clarkesville campuses. Students may apply for the scholarships at northgatech.edu/foundation/foundation-scholarships. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 9,...
accesswdun.com
Wallace Matthew Anderson
Wallace Matthew Anderson was born on May 27, 1954 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Willie Matthew Anderson and the late Luetta Mize Anderson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Preston Anderson; and sister, Sharon Anderson. He leaves to cherish his memories to his sisters, Georgia (Samuel) Smith...
accesswdun.com
Digitize Habersham Project launches, offering access to 20,000 newspaper pages
Habersham County’s history is being preserved a little at a time or, in this case, 20,000 newspaper pages at a time. Recently, Habersham Education & Research President and Founder Peter Madruga officially launched “Digitize Habersham”, the project that already has digitized pages from four local newspapers. Madruga...
accesswdun.com
Hall County School District announces its 2022 Pioneer in Education award winner
The Hall County School District recently announced that Rhonda Samples is its Pioneer in Education for 2022. Pioneer RESA presents the award to individuals who positively impact both students and education. Samples, along with the other 15 recipients were honored on Dec. 9 at The Venue at Cenita, in Cleveland...
WCJB
States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s attempt to recoup $3 million from a sawmill in Suwannee County is being put on hold. Klausner Holding USA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, pausing a lawsuit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed against the company. The lawsuit stems...
accesswdun.com
Eloise R. Gilmer dead at 97
Eloise R. Gilmer of Gainesville passed away at the age of 97 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Eloise was married to the late Lee Gilmer, from whom the Gainesville Airport gets its name. According to her obituary, Elosie had a love for aviation and enjoyed flying when she could. She...
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
accesswdun.com
The Chabad Jewish Center of Hall County to host Hanukkah celebration
The Chabad Jewish Center of Hall County will hold a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, Dec. 18 in Downtown Gainesville Square to celebrate the first day of the holiday. Mayor Sam Couvillon will greet Chabad and Gainesville community members at the event, and then a night full of food, music, family fun and a fire show will kick off.
WCJB
Drunk man shoots at Hyatt Hotel in Gainesville, threatens another man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights opened fire at a hotel in downtown Gainesville early on Sunday morning according to Gainesville Police Department officers. The arrest report states Joshua Sheppard, 23, fired at least four shots into an exterior door of the Hyatt Hotel on South Main...
Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community
The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ocala-news.com
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges
A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonegais the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
