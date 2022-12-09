ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Brown to lead Forsyth County communications and external affairs

Russell Brown has been named director of the Forsyth County Department of Communications and External Affairs. Brown has served as interim director of the department since September. “Russell has been a strong, consistent servant of not only the communications department but the County as a whole for several years,” said...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell will not seek re-election

Four-term Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell has decided not to seek a fifth term. “There comes a point in time in everyone’s life when they just have to make changes and after a lot of prayer and consideration and talking with my wife and family, I think that time has come for me,” Terrell said. “I’m not going to run for re-election in 2024.”
Hall County School Board votes to conduct salary study

The Hall County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with a salary study of all paid positions in the county’s school system. The last salary study conducted for the Hall County school system was in 1997. Board members are seeking baseline statistics for the salaries of administrators, counselors, clerks, bus drivers and paraprofessionals, along with all other educational positions. The purpose of the study is to ensure that Hall County remains in a competitive and desirable position for incoming educational staff.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Flowery Branch combines roles, creates Director of Public Works and Utilities position

The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously on December 1 to establish the Director of Public Works and Utilities position. The city of Flowery Branch has historically designated two separate positions—the Director of Public Works and the Water and Wastewater Director. Ordinance Number 677 seeks to combine the two positions into a single director. The ordinance also established two new managerial positions: the Manager of Public Works and the Manager of Public Utilities. These managers will report to the director for a more efficient, effective operations workflow.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Palmer sets town hall meeting Dec. 27 in Habersham County

Habersham County Commission Chairman Bruce Palmer invites the public to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, to discuss parks and recreation. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Ruby C. Fulbright Aquatic Center, 120 Paul Franklin Road, Clarkesville. The program will be...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Hall County to host ribbon cutting for Butler Park

The highly anticipated opening of Butler Park on Athens Street in Gainesville is slated to open Thursday, December 15 at 4 p.m. To mark the occasion, Hall County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the above time to officially open the park to the public, which will include cupcakes, beverages, and comments from community leaders in the new park pavilion off of Athens Street behind the Hall County Health Department (1370 Athens Street).
GAINESVILLE, GA
HEMC donates $5K to NGTC electrical line worker program.

Habersham Electric Membership Corporation recently donated $5,000 to the North Georgia Technical College Foundation for its electrical lineworker program. The donation will provide scholarships to current or future NGTC students attending the Blairsville or Clarkesville campuses. Students may apply for the scholarships at northgatech.edu/foundation/foundation-scholarships. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 9,...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Wallace Matthew Anderson

Wallace Matthew Anderson was born on May 27, 1954 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Willie Matthew Anderson and the late Luetta Mize Anderson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Preston Anderson; and sister, Sharon Anderson. He leaves to cherish his memories to his sisters, Georgia (Samuel) Smith...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Digitize Habersham Project launches, offering access to 20,000 newspaper pages

Habersham County’s history is being preserved a little at a time or, in this case, 20,000 newspaper pages at a time. Recently, Habersham Education & Research President and Founder Peter Madruga officially launched “Digitize Habersham”, the project that already has digitized pages from four local newspapers. Madruga...
Eloise R. Gilmer dead at 97

Eloise R. Gilmer of Gainesville passed away at the age of 97 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Eloise was married to the late Lee Gilmer, from whom the Gainesville Airport gets its name. According to her obituary, Elosie had a love for aviation and enjoyed flying when she could. She...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Chabad Jewish Center of Hall County to host Hanukkah celebration

The Chabad Jewish Center of Hall County will hold a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, Dec. 18 in Downtown Gainesville Square to celebrate the first day of the holiday. Mayor Sam Couvillon will greet Chabad and Gainesville community members at the event, and then a night full of food, music, family fun and a fire show will kick off.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community

The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges

A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
OCALA, FL

