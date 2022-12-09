Warner Bros. Discovery and their newly minted DC Studios arm seem like they're all over the place with their plans for the franchise, and this week things got even more confusing. Henry Cavill seemed to be set to lead another Superman movie after his appearance at the end of Black Adam, with writers pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Fans were really excited to see the actor finally get a sequel to his hit film and every thing was looking bright for the future of the DC Universe. That is until a new report revealed that Cavill's Superman sequel might be scrapped in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the future of the DCU. Gunn took to Twitter to confirm and debunk parts of the report, and today he celebrated the very first Superman movie that starred Christopher Reeves. One fan asked the DC Studios co-CEO if fans were going to see Superman again and Gunn had a great response. Gunn also used this time to debunk the rumors of him being in a feud with Cavill. You can check the interactions out below.

2 DAYS AGO