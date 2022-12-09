Read full article on original website
Watch: Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine discuss battle scenes in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' featurette
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez star in the upcoming "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" movie, which just released a new poster and featurette.
‘Champions’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Plays a Gruff Coach in Bobby Farrelly Sports Film
Every movie star needs to play a gruff, fish-out-of-water coach in a heartwarming sports film at least once, and Woody Harrelson is getting that opportunity with “Champions,” a new comedy film from Bobby Farrelly. Focus Features debuted the official trailer for the upcoming film December 5. In the film, “Cheers” and “True Detective” star Harrelson plays Marcus Aldridge, a temperamental minor-league basketball coach who gets fired from his position after a series of losses and winds up facing legal trouble after crashing into a police car. Ordered by the court to fulfill a community service requirement, he coaches a basketball team...
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's The Latest Rumored James Bond, 6 Reasons Why The Bullet Train Star Would Be A Good Fit For The Role
Speculation has Aaron Taylor-Johnson cast as the next James Bond, and that's a rumor that could be rather promising for the franchise's next chapter.
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking Death In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere; And Stallone-Starrer ‘Tulsa King’
Warning, Spoilers Abound: The Taylor Sheridan Universe got back in business tonight with two Fifth Season debut episodes of Yellowstone, and the launch of Tulsa King. Latter is the comedy that has Sly Stallone as its aging mobster star, and Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire vet Terence Winter as show runner. This will serve as a short recap of Yellowstone, with a thought or two on the potential of Tulsa King. Yellowstone is a Paramount Network show, while Tulsa King will find its place on the streaming service Paramount+, both produced by 101 Studios. Yellowstone begins with a recap in which Governor...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Harrison Ford defends his family, ranch from Timothy Dalton in '1923' trailer
Paramount+ released its first full-length trailer for its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," on Sunday.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
Why Avatar: The Way of Water Introduces Many New Characters (Exclusive)
The original Avatar mainly focused on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his attempts to immerse himself in the culture of the Na'vi, while Avatar: The Way of Water brings more figures to the storytelling forefront. Producer Jon Landau recently detailed how the upcoming sequel shifts its focus from a love story to being a richer exploration of this fantastical realm, which requires the development of more characters and more perspectives through which to explore these themes, which are also meant to reflect the challenges and struggles faced by people in the real world. Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
C2E2 Reveals Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter for 2023 Lineup (Exclusive)
C2E2 is always one of the most entertaining conventions on the calendar, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. ReedPop is celebrating with 12 Days of C2E2, which will reveal a big-time lineup of guests, ticket giveaways, and more surprises, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two fan favorites will be in attendance. Buffy the Vampire stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter will be joining the linupe for all three days of the event, and they will be part of a panel and will be available for photo ops and autograph signings. Buffy fans will not want to miss out on all the fun, and you can now get tickets for C2E2 2023 right here!
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 Is "The Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
John Wick is hard to kill, but even harder to make. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment of Lionsgate's action franchise from returning director Chad Stahelski. After the fourquel dropped an action-packed first trailer last month, Reeves appeared at Brazil's CCXP convention over the weekend to reveal a new poster and preview JW4 during a panel for the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With the fourth chapter finding the Baba Yaga hunted by an army of High Table super-assassins, an especially action-heavy JW4 put Wick — and Reeves — through the wringer.
James Gunn Calls Superman "Biggest Priority" for DCU, Debunks Rumor of Henry Cavill Feud
Warner Bros. Discovery and their newly minted DC Studios arm seem like they're all over the place with their plans for the franchise, and this week things got even more confusing. Henry Cavill seemed to be set to lead another Superman movie after his appearance at the end of Black Adam, with writers pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Fans were really excited to see the actor finally get a sequel to his hit film and every thing was looking bright for the future of the DC Universe. That is until a new report revealed that Cavill's Superman sequel might be scrapped in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the future of the DCU. Gunn took to Twitter to confirm and debunk parts of the report, and today he celebrated the very first Superman movie that starred Christopher Reeves. One fan asked the DC Studios co-CEO if fans were going to see Superman again and Gunn had a great response. Gunn also used this time to debunk the rumors of him being in a feud with Cavill. You can check the interactions out below.
More Fraggle Rock Coming, With Marvel, Hamilton, and Schitt's Creek Stars
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is going...well, back to the rock. The critically acclaimed show has been picked up for a second season by Apple TV+, with a roster of big-name guest stars and the return of Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, who debuted in the recent Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights holiday special. Also set to pop up are Schmigadoon! star Ariana DeBose, Ted Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder's Brett Goldstein, and Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara.
Detective Knight: Redemption (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bruce Willis, Lochlyn Munro
In custody in New York, Detective James Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by The Christmas B–ber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. Startattle.com – Christmas Knight movie. With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking...
