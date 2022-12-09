ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

25 elementary students sick after visiting bowling alley in Surprise

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arAcu_0jcZvEHi00

Over two dozen Peoria elementary students fell ill Thursday, with some vomiting at school, after a school field trip lunch at a bowling alley.

A number of Zuni Hills Elementary School sixth-graders vomited after returning to campus from a field trip to Uptown Alley, a bowling alley in Surprise, where the children had lunch, according to Peoria Unified School District spokesperson Danielle Airey.

A total of 25 students reported being sick, and 911 was called to help manage the situation, Airey explained.

"At this time, it’s not clear what may have caused the vomiting," Airey said in a statement, adding "(medical) professionals who assessed the students surmised that it is food poisoning."

Forecast:Chance of freezing temperatures, rain on tap for Phoenix this weekend

Multiple fire trucks and medical personnel responded and cleared students on site before the school's regular dismissal, according to Airey. All the families of the students who felt ill were contacted, Airey said.

One student was taken to a hospital at the parent’s behest, Airey said. No students were in critical condition, the spokesperson added.

A manager at Uptown Alley on Thursday evening said the business was cooperating with the school and authorities.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival returns March 25 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s largest annual barbeque event is coming to Chandler on March 25 at Tumbleweed Park. More than 30 different pit masters will be serving up delicious plates of BBQ alongside country superstars, family-friendly activities and other entertainment, including a lumberjack show. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, and Connor Smith will be just a few of the stars performing on the special day.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Free dental event at fairgrounds not accepting new patients Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds had a record turnout on Friday. A spokesperson for the event said dental staff treated more than 1,000 patients, and because of the huge turnout, over 500 Saturday appointments had to be made because so many had been waiting in line but weren’t able to be seen on Friday at 6 p.m. Due to the turnout, unfortunately the event cannot accept anymore new patients.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Enjoy the season with the 2022 KTAR News holiday events map

PHOENIX — The holiday season has arrived and there are a multitude of events that take place throughout the month of December in the metro Phoenix area to get people in the festive mood. Holiday favorites returning this year include Merry Main Street in Mesa with its various activities,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Toys for Tots’ donation box stolen from Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas is just two weeks away, and it appears a grinch is on the loose in Gilbert. Over $300 worth of donations that were supposed to go to underprivileged children this Christmas was stolen from them this weekend. It’s a tradition for Real Estate Agent Chris...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Salt River Fields ‘Enchants’ with radiant display

Patrons passing by Salt River Fields at Talking Stick off Loop 101 and Indian Bend at night may have noticed that the baseball field beckons with a sparkling holiday wonderland. Enchant presented by Hallmark Channel, which touts itself as the world’s largest holiday light display, has witnessed success with its...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Roads closed in west Mesa as firefighters contain large flames off State Route 87

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say they got the call around 7 a.m. that a fire had started on the roof of a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. More than 20 units and more than 80 fire officials from Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and AMR Fire Departments showed up at the scene and are still working to put out the blaze.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive fire burns Mesa storage facility

Firefighters were on the scene for more than 24 hours over the weekend after a fire tore through a storage facility near Southern and Country Club in Mesa. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
MESA, AZ
KGUN 9

Phoenix nursery provides model solution for newborns exposed to opioids

PHOENIX — The 12-room nursery is surprisingly quiet. Rather than beeping monitors, there are whispered conversations. The hum of a bottle warmer. A cry occasionally pierces this silence, and within moments a parent, nurse or volunteer cuddler is at the baby’s side. Do they need to be fed or changed? Rocked or held? Or, in this facility, given medication to ease their discomfort?
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

4 Valley restaurants named on OpenTable’s top 100 list for 2022

PHOENIX — Four restaurants from the Valley and five from Arizona made OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants of 2022 list. Ocean 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale, The Henry and Steak 44 of Phoenix and Mariposa in Sedona all cracked the list. The restaurant review and reservation service...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy