Pickleball no longer allowed at West Village playground

Pickleball no longer allowed at Seravalli Playground 00:20

NEW YORK -- There's an update on a turf battle at a West Village park .

Pickleball will no longer be allowed at Seravalli Playground.

READ MORE: Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some West Village parks

The city's parks department says instead, players can head to two courts near James J. Walker Park that were built solely for pickleball.

The change comes after parents started a petition saying the playground should be reserved for children.