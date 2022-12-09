ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pickleball no longer allowed at West Village playground

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3jbQ_0jcZvBdX00

Pickleball no longer allowed at Seravalli Playground 00:20

NEW YORK -- There's an update on a turf battle at a West Village park .

Pickleball will no longer be allowed at Seravalli Playground.

READ MORE: Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some West Village parks

The city's parks department says instead, players can head to two courts near James J. Walker Park that were built solely for pickleball.

The change comes after parents started a petition saying the playground should be reserved for children.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Central Park gate named for men formerly known as Central Park Five

NEW YORK -- One entrance to Central Park is getting a new name for the first time since the park opened in the late 1800s.The entrance will honor the exonerated five, formerly known as the "Central Park Five."CBS2 spoke with one of those men who was wrongly jailed about the new name."We want people to remember, in 1989, where was I?" Raymond Santana said.Thirty-three years ago, Santana walked through the northeast corner of Central Park, as did Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise, Antron McCray, and Kevin Richardson.Those five teenagers would later be dubbed the Central Park Five and spend years in prison for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Upper West Side inundated with unlicensed spots to buy marijuana; "What do you do about all this?"

NEW YORK - Illegal marijuana shops are popping up like weeds around New York City.  So much so that when Councilmember Gale Brewer checked on 61 convenience stores and smoke shops on the Upper West Side recently, she found 26 selling without a license. "I was totally surprised, and I must admit that I saw one across the street from our district office and I said 'What's that,'" Brewer said. You are allowed to smoke pot recreationally in the state, but businesses need a license to sell. With only a handful approved so far, people are taking advantage of an under-regulated market....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – Brazen criminals in New York City have no limits when it comes to choosing their victims as crime continues to spiral. On Friday, an 85-year-old woman using a walker to get inside her apartment building at 74-10 35 Avenue in Queens was the latest innocent victim in the city. The woman was approached by a black male suspect inside the apartment lobby and attacked. He forced her to the ground while she was using her walker to return to her apartment. After pushing her to the ground, the suspect took her purse, leaving her helpless on The post 85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Expect Joy, Rhinestones and Cocktails as Live and Immersive Coyote Ugly Two-Steps Over to Hell’s Kitchen This Spring

Dig out your jean shorts and cowboy boots — the saucy, sassy magic of Coyote Ugly is coming to Hell’s Kitchen in 2023, in a new, immersive theater performance brought to the neighborhood by theatrical producer and local resident Holly-Anne Devlin. Devlin, who is collaborating with Kaleidoscope Immersive and Coyote Ugly saloon founder Liliana Lovell, […] The post Expect Joy, Rhinestones and Cocktails as Live and Immersive Coyote Ugly Two-Steps Over to Hell’s Kitchen This Spring appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Marine Park Tudor, a Prospect Park South Colonial Revival

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Prospect Lefferts Gardens co-op, a Clinton Hill row house and a Midwood standalone. Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Park Slope and Prospect Park South were popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Park Slope rental at $3,300 a month and the most expensive is also in Park Slope, a manse asking $9.95 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Adams’ first rezoning plans centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx

The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay

Trevor Schakohl on December 9, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – According to data provided by the New York City Police Pension Fund, more officers left the NYPD between January 2022 and November 2022 than at any other time since 2002. Approximately 3,200 NYPD officers have retired or left the department in the first eleven months of this year, a record for the last 20 years. In their first five years on the force, approximately 1,225 officers resigned, exceeding resignations in 2021 and 2020 by nearly 40% and 257%, respectively. The wave of NYPD resignations comes as the department continues to The post Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

An Ambitious Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming to New York City

When exploring the works of Vincent van Gogh, there are countless themes and motifs that come to mind — in some cases, with enough paintings that one could stage an entire show around a single part of van Gogh’s oeuvre. A 2021 review in The Guardian of the film Sunflowers, for instance, noted that it “does a pretty good job of drilling down through the intricacies of the series.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

ElfCon takes over parts of NYC, raises money for good causes

NEW YORK -- Now that SantaCon Santas are off the streets, elves are making their way around Union Square as part of ElfCon.CBS2's Kristie Keleshian joined in on the event on Sunday, which is also for a good cause.Trading in the beer and pizza from Saturday, cups were stacked for hot chocolate and breakfast pastries.READ MORE: Hundreds flock to Midtown for annual SantaCon bar crawlIt's ElfCon's second year. Even in the rain, parents, kids, and hot chocolate lovers come out in their best elf-fits, touring around cafes and bakeries for the sweeter, chocolatier alternative to Saturday's SantaCon, which parents say their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy