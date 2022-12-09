Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
YVYV: Chris Skinner, President OACP and Eugene's Chief of Police
One of the big stories this past week in Oregon: Measure 114 - the state's new controversial gun control law. It passed by a slim margin, in last month's election and it was 'supposed' to go into effect three days ago. The new law requires firearm buyers to:. Get a...
KATU.com
PSU researchers publish Oregon's first eviction database
SALEM, Ore. — Researchers at Portland State University have published Oregon's first real-time database on court-filed evictions in hopes the information will help shape policies that might avoid the displacement of Oregon's estimated 1.6 million renters. "We know that evictions are harmful; the research is very clear. They have...
KATU.com
Oregon looks to create first-in-nation universal health care plan
The chair of a legislative task force presented a plan to a panel of Oregon lawmakers Thursday at the state Capitol that would fundamentally change health care insurance in Oregon and create a public system that would provide coverage for every person in the state. Dr. Bruce Goldberg told the...
KATU.com
Walgreens, CVS to pay $10.7 billion for enabling opioid crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a national financial settlement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the devastating opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5...
KATU.com
Salmon Creek mother critically injured in murder-suicide expected to survive
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman is expected to survive, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said, after she and her infant son were shot by the child’s father in a murder-suicide situation in Salmon Creek area last Wednesday. The 42-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene, and the...
KATU.com
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
KATU.com
Joe Kent requests recount of all votes in CD3 race against Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican candidate Joe Kent is requesting a recount of all votes cast in his race against Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. In a statement to KATU News Kent's campaign reads in part, "Given the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues...
KATU.com
Elderly man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Mt. Angel, police say
MT. ANGEL, Ore. — Police investigators confirmed that two elderly people in Mt. Angel died in a murder-suicide situation in late November. The shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. on November 27 at a home in the 600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue in Mt. Angel. Officers...
Comments / 2