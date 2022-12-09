ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

YVYV: Chris Skinner, President OACP and Eugene's Chief of Police

One of the big stories this past week in Oregon: Measure 114 - the state's new controversial gun control law. It passed by a slim margin, in last month's election and it was 'supposed' to go into effect three days ago. The new law requires firearm buyers to:. Get a...
EUGENE, OR
PSU researchers publish Oregon's first eviction database

SALEM, Ore. — Researchers at Portland State University have published Oregon's first real-time database on court-filed evictions in hopes the information will help shape policies that might avoid the displacement of Oregon's estimated 1.6 million renters. "We know that evictions are harmful; the research is very clear. They have...
OREGON STATE
Oregon looks to create first-in-nation universal health care plan

The chair of a legislative task force presented a plan to a panel of Oregon lawmakers Thursday at the state Capitol that would fundamentally change health care insurance in Oregon and create a public system that would provide coverage for every person in the state. Dr. Bruce Goldberg told the...
OREGON STATE
Walgreens, CVS to pay $10.7 billion for enabling opioid crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a national financial settlement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the devastating opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5...
OREGON STATE
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

