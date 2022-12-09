Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden is Considering Sending Haitian Migrants Out of Texas
The Biden administration is considering sending Haitian migrants to land used to house dangerous terrorists. But several Haitian rights groups are requesting to prevent ending the refugees to Guantanamo Bay.
americanmilitarynews.com
US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded
Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military Base
Fort Bliss housing AfghansPhoto byImages from Twitter. Last week a Federal Judge struck down Title 42 which was established under the Trump administration during COVID. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 allowed law enforcement to remove border crossers and illegal aliens who crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
Hundreds of migrants released this week to the streets of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol has released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout November. This is once again due to capacity issues. Migrants could be seen standing along the Tornado Express bus station along Paisano on Thursday […]
House Democrats call on Biden administration to renew Haitian migrant protections
A group of 17 House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to renew a key immigration program protecting Haitians in the United States. In a letter led by Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), the lawmakers asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Biden administration helps Haitian nationals remain in the U.S. How about helping Haiti? | Opinion
Some 100,000 Haitian nationals will be allowed to stay in the U.S. but that’s not enough to help Haiti in its current crisis, Miami Herald Editorial Board writes.
The Biden administration wants more than $3 billion to prep for a possible migrant surge at the border after Covid ban ends
As the Biden administration braces for the record number of migrants crossing the southern border daily to rise still more when Covid restrictions end this month, the Department of Homeland Security wants more than $3 billion from Congress to fight the surge, money Republicans may not be willing to approve.
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes Again
Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.
El Paso facing pressure to declare migrant emergency as predicted surge looms
Migrant crisis flashpoint city El Paso has run out of money and is so overwhelmed it released 1,000 people to fend for themselves on the city’s streets in November — but the mayor is refusing to give in to pressure and declare a state of emergency. The Texas city is has become ground zero for the immigration crisis with over 53,000 migrants entering the US in October alone, making it the busiest border crossing in the nation. The number of people flooding in is set to skyrocket in three weeks when Title 42 — a pandemic-era restriction which allows authorities to refuse...
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With Migrants
Migrants in El PasoPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. In December, Title 42 will be lifted and this could cause a spike in the number of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border. El Paso city council had a discussion about this on Monday.
Venezuelan migrants unfazed by Title 42 appeal
“We have no plan B, We are just waiting to see what happens next. We have invested too much time on the road to go back. We are not going back." Carlos Gabriel, Venezuelan migrant stuck in Juarez, Mexico
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
South Texas county judge again invites Biden to see ‘unmanageable’ situation at border
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has written President Joe Biden and four congressional lawmakers who represent the South Texas border asking for a delay of the repeal of Title 42, which is set to end next month.
Comments / 0