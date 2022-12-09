ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck Norris, Danny Glover, and Michael Madsen to star in upcoming shooter game

By Georgina Young Jason Fanelli
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKHE7_0jcZuLZQ00

THE Game Awards is where all of the biggest games are announced, but one that came out of left field was a shooter featuring Chuck Norris and Danny Trejo.

Called Crime Boss: Rockay City, the game is a first-person shooter where you play as Travis Baker, played by Michael Madsen of Goodfellas’ fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvTZR_0jcZuLZQ00
Chuck Norris AND Danny Trejo Credit: 505 Games

Set in the criminal underworld of 1990s Florida, in the single-player campaign you try to recruit new members to your team from a star-studded cast.

There will also be a PvE, and co-op experience, where up to four players can take part in turf wars, heists, and organized hits.

As you complete each mission you will slowly claim the city for your own, until your crew is the last one standing.

The game was teased on Twitter last week, showing Madsen walking into an office and asking for the host of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrxY1_0jcZuLZQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsAcT_0jcZuLZQ00

Crime Boss has a number of action stars outside of Madsen.

Chuck Norris plays the town sheriff, and Danny Trejo, Damion Poitier, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, and Vanilla Ice all play different crew members.

Whether you’ll be able to recruit them all, or whether they will be in rival gangs has not been revealed yet.

Neil Ralley, president of 505 games said: "The sheer volume of talent involved both in front of the camera, and behind the development of Crime Boss is hugely exciting for 505 to be part of.

"We’re thrilled to bring this truly exceptional organized crime game to gamers globally.”

Micheal Madsen has appeared in a number of video games, and is best known for his role as Toni Cipriani in GTA 3.

He’s also had roles in Yakuza, Dishonored, and The Walking Dead.

Crime Boss: Rockay City will launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store on March 28, 2023, with pre-orders available now for 40% off the full price until December 10.

Console versions are planned for later in 2023, though no official date was given.

Written by Jason Fanelli and Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

