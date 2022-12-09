Read full article on original website
Students at Colleges that Close Abruptly Less Likely to Finish Elsewhere
Students who attended colleges that closed abruptly — some with just a day’s notice — between July 2004 and June 2020 were far less likely to re-enroll elsewhere and complete their studies compared to those whose schools shuttered in a more orderly fashion, a new study shows. Outcomes were significantly worse for minority groups, according […]
Public schools struggle to fill job positions
Public schools are scrambling to hire teachers. Information released by the Education Department showed 45 percent of public schools had at least one vacancy as of October.
Not having a college degree matters most early in your career. But there are workarounds for young workers.
Google, Hilton, and Bank of America are hiring people without college diplomas, but it can still be hard for those without degrees to get noticed.
To Improve the Nation’s Schools, First Close the Honesty Gap
The 2022 NAEP results reveal alarmingly poor academic performance that should be a call to action for big change in our education system. But what are stakeholders — parents, policymakers, voters and taxpayers — to make of the mixed messages they are getting on how well their schools are educating their students? The National Assessment […]
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased wages necessary to keep...
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
With more jobs than job seekers, companies are rethinking qualifications even for high-paying jobs.
