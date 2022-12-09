Jenison Public Schools opens new fieldhouse

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison Public Schools has opened its new high school fieldhouse.

The new 64,000 square foot indoor athletic facility was made possible by a 2020 bond proposal. The facility features a 70-yard indoor turf area, a two lane track, cheer room and a classroom that will be used for professional development.

“It’s really a point of pride,” Brandon Graham, the superintendent of Jenison Public Schools, said. “It will be a place that kids transform themselves, not only academically, athletically, but as people.”

Jenison Public School’s new high school fieldhouse. Jenison Public School’s new high school fieldhouse.

The 2020 bond also funded new classrooms at Bursley Elementary School, a new music room in the junior high and HVAC heating and cooling to all buildings.

