A Lehigh Valley woman known for her leadership and service has died. Frances Hesselbein died peacefully Sunday at her home in Easton, announced the University of Pittsburgh. Hesselbein was CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA from 1976-1990. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998 for her leadership of the scouts and service as “a pioneer for women, volunteerism, diversity and opportunity.”

