WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 81, dies from burns sustained while lighting candles
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An 81-year-old woman is dead after her clothing caught on fire while lighting candles. A release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Dolores Fahrman of Allentown was pronounced dead Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. A report from the Coroner's Office says the manner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through Upper Macungie home
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
WFMZ-TV Online
Holiday Lights - Christmas lights for Pop- Bangor, Pa.
Do you have the best holiday lights display in the area? Share your photos and videos with u…
WFMZ-TV Online
Frances Hesselbein, 'leader of leaders,' dies at 107
A Lehigh Valley woman known for her leadership and service has died. Frances Hesselbein died peacefully Sunday at her home in Easton, announced the University of Pittsburgh. Hesselbein was CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA from 1976-1990. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998 for her leadership of the scouts and service as “a pioneer for women, volunteerism, diversity and opportunity.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect arrested in 1988 Pan Am flight bombing that killed 270, including men from Lehigh Valley, Poconos
A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody. The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official. He's accused of making the bomb that led to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton area
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A fire erupted at a vacant home in Mahoning Township, Carbon County. Crews were called to the 1400 block of East Blakeslee Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from the back of the abandoned home. We're told the fire may have been started by...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Easton restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots to feature premium wine, international cuisine and 'glam hunting lodge vibe' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
First-of-its-kind 'selfie room' set to open in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township. "I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room. It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading hotel hosts Christmas party for kids
READING, Pa. - Christmas season in Reading is in full swing this weekend. Children from the city were invited to a Christmas party at the Comfort Inn on Stacy Drive. They were able to meet and take pictures with Santa as well as other characters, like the Grinch. There were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
WFMZ-TV Online
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month. Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found behind burning home died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The man found dead behind a burning Schuylkill County home died of a gunshot wound to the head, the county coroner said Monday. Christopher Kammerdiener, who lived at the West Penn Township home, was found in a wooded area behind the home with the self-inflicted wound, township police said later Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in shooting that critically injured woman in Bethlehem neighborhood
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have made an arrest in a shooting that's left a woman in critical condition. Authorities said the careful eyes of witnesses proved critical to tracking him down quickly. Marquis Watkins, 21, of Bethlehem is facing attempted homicide, assault and weapons charges. Authorities say he shot...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Former professional soccer player opening fitness and sports training facility in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Resolving to lead a more active lifestyle in 2023? A new fitness facility in Coopersburg may be just the ticket. Perfect Touch Sports, offering a variety of sports training and fitness programs, is nearing completion of a 2,400-square-foot venue at 112 Springfield St., near the Saucon Rail Trail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside
EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed in road rage shooting outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a man who reportedly shot a woman during a road rage incident in Berks County on Friday. "In our world, there's a lot of road rage incidents, but they don't all end up in firearms or someone being shot," said Det. Ronald Linderman, Central Berks Regional Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation
COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
