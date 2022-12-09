ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

NewsChannel 36

Public Listening Session on Broadband Coming to Bradford County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is hosting several public listening sessions throughout the commonwealth over the next week. One will be held at the Bradford County Public Safety Center in Towanda at 2:00pm this Thursday, Dec. 15:. Bradford County Public Safety Center. 29 VanKuren Drive. Towanda,...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police

As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tioga Downs Continues Season of Giving Across the Southern Tier

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - After already giving away $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations across the Twin Tiers, Tioga Downs Casino Resort continues to give to local communities. According to the casino, Tioga County Toys for Tots and the Arctic League in Chemung County each received checks for $10,000. The...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Owego Man Accused of Stealing Woman's Personal Items

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - An Owego man has been arrested after following an elderly woman from Tioga Downs to her home in Pennsylvania and allegedly stealing some of her personal items. According to Pennsylvania state police, 41-year-old Andrew Honnick of Owego followed the woman from Tioga Downs casino and resort...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

New EV Charging Stations Coming to Areas of New York Including Bath

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a dozen new electric vehicle chargers have been set up from the Southern Tier to Western New York. According to the governor's office, the new chargers will help ensure that electric vehicle drivers in New York do not have to worry about running out of charge.
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Former Waverly recreation director pleads guilty to misusing funds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Waverly recreation director has pleaded guilty to destroying and altering Village records, misusing over $15,000, and covering up the crime, according to the NYS Comptroller’s office. David Shaw, 67, of Sayre, pleaded guilty to Official Misconduct, will pay restitution of $16,525, and was sentenced to one year of conditional […]
WAVERLY, NY
WOLF

Man arrested after following woman home from casino and robbing her

CANTON TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested after following a woman home from a casino and stealing her purse. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, 41-year-old Andrew Honnick of Oswego New York observed a 71-year-old woman from Canton, PA while she was inside the Tioga Downs Casino in New York in November.
CANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Odessa-Montour School District appoints interim superintendent

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Board of Education at Odessa-Montour Central Schools has appointed an interim superintendent after the previous superintendent resigned. The school district confirmed that the Board appointed Tracy Marchionda as interim superintendent following last week’s announcement that Chris Wood would be resigning. The school said Marchionda previously worked in an interim position […]
ODESSA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca resident assembles time capsule for placement in new West End bridge

ITHACA, N.Y.—Later this month, a time capsule containing 22 items that represent present-day Ithaca will be placed into the new bridge on Cecil Malone Drive. Ithaca resident Daniel Slattery had the inspiration for the project after reading about time capsules in other places and wanted to create one symbolic of important things around Ithaca for future generations to find.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

IPD arrest Rochester man on weapons charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)--Ithaca Police arrested a man overnight Saturday morning, after responding to a domestic incident involving that man and woman. It was believed the man had a gun. The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Voshon O. Carpenter from Rochester, N.Y. The incident took place at about 2:05 AM. IPD...
ITHACA, NY

