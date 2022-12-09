ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Eva Hodgson is shining in 2022-23 season

Redshirt senior guard Eva Hodgson made her first start at UNC in the 2022 season opener against Jackson State. She started the season on fire, and has yet to cool down a month later. In her starting debut, Hodgson scored 13 points on an efficient 5-6 shooting with five assists...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy