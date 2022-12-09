Read full article on original website
What to Do: Sunday, December 11
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The town of Burke is getting festive today. This morning in West Burke from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride with Santa, featuring sweet holiday treats and craft-making activities. And this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in East Burke Village, head to the Green to light the town trees and enjoy a holiday party inside the library. There will be a choral performance, more holiday treats, and prizes handed out. The events are free and open to all.
What to Do: Saturday, December 10
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. It’s Woodstock’s annual Wassail Weekend! A wassail is a holiday toast to liveliness and well-being. It’s an ancient English tradition that’s meant to promote yuletide and bountiful harvest. There’s a variety of activities around Woodstock today to celebrate, including a scavenger hunt, artisan market, carriage rides, parade, performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. downtown and is followed by a number of musical performances. Billings Farm is also hosting its own day of traditional festive activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Estimated cost to add classroom space in South Burlington increases
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the cost may be going up. The city is bucking a trend-- while the number of K-12 students is declining statewide, South Burlington’s student body is growing, pushing the schools beyond their capacity.
Bomb threat triggers lockdown at Plattsburgh hospital
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh was locked down for four hours on Sunday after a bomb threat. The threat was called in just before 8 a.m. Sunday. CVPH immediately contacted state and city police. The responding agencies swept the building with a K-9 team....
Orlando’s outdoor entertainment permit in jeopardy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilors are considering suspending a downtown bar’s outdoor entertainment permit. This comes after a series of noise complaints from neighbors who live nearby. Councilors will review a draft decision at Monday’s meeting, saying Orlando’s has allowed live music to play past its 10:30...
Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held its first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration.
Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, Burlington International Airport resurrected an old program to ease some nerves. For years, John Wrobel has raised therapy dogs, and now Burlington International Airport’s reinstituted therapy dog program features his 5-and-a-half year-old German Shorthair Pointer.
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
In the Garden: Gifts for Gardeners
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tools, seeds, and soil test kits can all make great gifts for gardeners on your holiday shopping list. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
A holiday tradition in Essex Junction is back on track
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction holiday tradition is back on track following a COVID hiatus. Not only does the event emphasize the city’s railroad history, it gives model train hobbyists a chance to show off their stuff. 15 of them were scattered around the Five Corners...
Ugly sweater 5K raises funds for community
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Runners and walkers donned their ugliest sweaters on Sunday to hit the road and raise money for the community. The holiday season is finally upon us. Trees, holiday cookies, gift wrapping and we can’t forget about those ugly sweaters. Many wore theirs on Sunday to celebrate giving back to the community.
Making handmade ornaments out of cut glass for the holidays
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old, some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studio in South Burlington hosted one of its glass ornament-making classes over the weekend. Their mission is to enrich life...
Amid surge in sickness, NY mandates masks for visitors to health care facilities
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many hospitals in New York are once again requiring masks to walk in the door. The new state guidance going into effect at hospitals on Monday, Dec. 12, requires all adults entering any New York health care facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Children age 2 and older who can medically tolerate a mask are also required to wear one while visiting.
Lab-grown dairy could be on the rise, UVM researchers say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check your cabinets, and you may see a lot of products that contain milk. A doctoral student at UVM thinks that before long, a lot of that could come from a lab, not a cow. We previously told you about the process of precision fermentation, something...
Burlington considers new gun rules in an effort to stop the violence
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 5 hours ago. A former virus...
Nuclear fusion breakthrough? What a new discovery could mean
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A potential breakthrough in the so-called holy grail of clean energy. Nuclear fusion happens when multiple atoms are fused into a single, larger atom generating a massive amount of energy as heat. Scientists have pursued it for decades and they say they just made a big...
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit. Matthew Melendy, 23, was pulled over on Interstate 89 north around 10 p.m. Saturday, after police say he was speeding and weaving on the interstate. Police say Melendy had a rifle and...
Beware of scams while toy shopping this holiday season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For people skipping the stores and heading online for gifts this year, experts remind parents to pay close attention to the toys they’re buying. The Better Business Bureau, or BBB, wants parents to take a second look at toys they find online. Some websites offer...
