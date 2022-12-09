The first question Jason Cho, owner of newly opened Karne Steakhouse in the Heights, asked me was, “Where do you like to eat Korean food in Houston?” My answers were Korea Garden and Seoul Garden, restaurants on Long Point, a street well-established as Houston’s makeshift KoreaTown. “Me too. I still eat at those places,” he said.” To that point, Karne is not meant to be comparable. In Karne, Cho and executive chef and partner Yurum “KP” Nam have created a dining experience that is their own, woven with personal narratives of their shared Korean roots, their respective times in New York’s restaurant scene, and Cho’s Houston upbringing.

