FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
fox26houston.com
Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday afternoon
HOUSTON - Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change to Southeast Texas as a strong cold front approaches, putting an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm and humid conditions that have lingered around for the start of December. This storm system hammered the west coast over the...
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!
Coffee lovers of Houston will have yet another choice to get their caffeine hit from with the opening of a new Tim Hortons this week. And if you are an early bird, you could win free coffee for a year!
POLITICO
Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
fox26houston.com
Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate
HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Steakhouse Brings Korean Fine Dining to Houston Heights
The first question Jason Cho, owner of newly opened Karne Steakhouse in the Heights, asked me was, “Where do you like to eat Korean food in Houston?” My answers were Korea Garden and Seoul Garden, restaurants on Long Point, a street well-established as Houston’s makeshift KoreaTown. “Me too. I still eat at those places,” he said.” To that point, Karne is not meant to be comparable. In Karne, Cho and executive chef and partner Yurum “KP” Nam have created a dining experience that is their own, woven with personal narratives of their shared Korean roots, their respective times in New York’s restaurant scene, and Cho’s Houston upbringing.
'Anything she touches, she puts her heart into it' | Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
HOUSTON — Friends and family said she was an "angel," "selfless" and "humble and kind." It seems there aren’t enough words to describe what 52-year-old Mini Vettical meant to everyone around her. “She was that kind of a unique individual, and she never expected anything from anybody else,...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own DNA company, officials say
The employees are accused of starting their own consulting company in forensic biology, which broke policy. We're looking into if the firings will affect any cases.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana
Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
KHOU
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
fox26houston.com
2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Genre calendar released
HOUSTON - The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is months away, but that hasn't stopped organizers from teasing us with what to expect!. A genre calendar was released Monday featuring the entertainer lineup and when fans can expect tickets to go on sale. As of this writing, only a...
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!
2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
Houston Zoo cougar cubs carry on University of Houston ring guarding tradition
A big job for the cutest cougar cubs! Shasta VII and Louie are protecting the rings of University of Houston graduates before their ceremony on Friday.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Why a stretch of highway near Houston was ripe to become the ‘Texas Killing Fields’
The Texas Killing Fields is term that’s been used to describe 33 murders that have taken place along the I-45 corrdior since the 1970s, many of them still unsolved. However, the term was originally coined in reference to a specific pasture along Calder Road in League City where the bodies of four young women were found.
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
Click2Houston.com
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report
HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
KHOU 11 meteorologists keeping you weather smart
HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team is always keeping you weather smart. Our team of certified meteorologists is dedicated to tracking the weather in Houston and the surrounding Gulf Coast area.
houstononthecheap.com
The Light Park Houston – Splashtown Christmas Lights Show 2022 at Spring Texas
This Christmas, take in a beautiful light show set to festive music, all from the comfort of your car. Your whole family can enjoy a safe, socially distanced ride through a wonderland made up of twinkling lights at the Light Park in Spring, Texas. Also, remember to check out our...
'Tremendously traumatized' Houston police face the growing problem of domestic violence
The number of homicides in Houston continues to rise each year, and, in many cases, the victims are being killed by someone they know and love.
