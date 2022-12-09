Read full article on original website
Tremendous 10: Basketball standouts highlights week's nominees
There were some stellar performances from both boys and girls basketball players this past week, and they highlight the list of nominees in this week's Tremendous 10 poll. The poll will be open until noon on Friday. Winter Haven junior Isaac Celiscar (boys basketball) scored 19 points with 11 rebounds, five assists and...
WJFW-TV
Monday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores Dec. 12-18
The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives. Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com. Please submit Team or Athlete of the Week nominations by Monday morning for the previous week's performances to mlaughman@enquirer.com. Dec. 12 Girls basketball ...
WJFW-TV
Lamers shines as Rhinelander takes down Northland Pines at home
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander hosted Northland Pines tonight in girls basketball. The Hodags came into the game 3-3, while Pines was 1-4. Rhinelander used their home court advantage and played great offensively. The Hodags were leading in the half by more than 20 points over Pines. The hawks were struggling to find opening with Rhinelander's defense forcing turnovers and scoring.
WJFW-TV
Northland Pines on four game winning streak after win over Rhinelander
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines hosted Rhinelander in boys basketball on Friday. The Eagles were on a three-game winning streak on boasting a 4-1 record before trying to defend home court against the 1-2 Hodags. Northland Pines was flying all over the court this game, with flashy and athletic...
