RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander hosted Northland Pines tonight in girls basketball. The Hodags came into the game 3-3, while Pines was 1-4. Rhinelander used their home court advantage and played great offensively. The Hodags were leading in the half by more than 20 points over Pines. The hawks were struggling to find opening with Rhinelander's defense forcing turnovers and scoring.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO