FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rain, cold, snow down to 3,000 feet expected through week | Central Coast Weather Report
Much like last week, an unsettled weather pattern will continue with gale-force southerly winds, periods of rain, and high sea and swell. This week will also be an excellent time to break out your coats and sweaters, as high temperatures will remain below the 60s. An intense 532 decameter upper-level...
Roses & Raspberries: Bouquets to holiday parade efforts, workforce agreement
Santa Maria’s Parade of Lights just doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break. Roses of condolence and gratitude for their valiant effort to members of local Rotary Clubs doing their darnedest to bring back the community favorite winter holiday tradition. After two years off due to...
Lompoc Police Chief Mariani announces Dec. 31 retirement
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani has announced his retirement after seven years of serving the local community. “I have enjoyed my time with the Lompoc Police Department, and am blessed and fortunate to have served with outstanding colleagues and for the wonderful Lompoc community,” Mariani said in a statement released by City officials Thursday.
Birth Announcements | Marian Regional Medical Center and Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Eduardo Cruz and Carolina Vega on November 16, 2022. A girl was born to Rene Dorame and Ashley Barbosa on November 16, 2022. A boy was born to Javier Vega and Laura Flores on November 16, 2022. A boy was born to Layla Reid on...
Hancock Fire Academy turns 50, graduates new class of cadets
Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy celebrated 50 years of training skilled firefighters on Dec. 9 as it graduated a new class of cadets at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. The 23 cadets represent the 150th group of graduates since the academy began operating in 1972....
One dead, one arrested in shooting on North Fourth Street in Lompoc
One man is dead and another is under arrest following a shooting Friday night on North Fourth Street in Lompoc, police said. Lompoc Police Department officers called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on reports of a shooting about 11:25 p.m. found a 22-year-old man on the ground with bullet wounds, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
