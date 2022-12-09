ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

syvnews.com

Lompoc Police Chief Mariani announces Dec. 31 retirement

Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani has announced his retirement after seven years of serving the local community. “I have enjoyed my time with the Lompoc Police Department, and am blessed and fortunate to have served with outstanding colleagues and for the wonderful Lompoc community,” Mariani said in a statement released by City officials Thursday.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Hancock Fire Academy turns 50, graduates new class of cadets

Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy celebrated 50 years of training skilled firefighters on Dec. 9 as it graduated a new class of cadets at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. The 23 cadets represent the 150th group of graduates since the academy began operating in 1972....
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

One dead, one arrested in shooting on North Fourth Street in Lompoc

One man is dead and another is under arrest following a shooting Friday night on North Fourth Street in Lompoc, police said. Lompoc Police Department officers called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on reports of a shooting about 11:25 p.m. found a 22-year-old man on the ground with bullet wounds, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
LOMPOC, CA

