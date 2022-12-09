Read full article on original website
St. Landry Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry class
The classes are taught by certified law enforcement trainers and proceeds from these classes are donated to local charities, officials say.
KPLC TV
Child entrepreneurs pack Burton Coliseum for business fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not only are many out shopping this weekend but some are also selling. Kids across southwest Louisiana turned Burton Coliseum into a sales floor for the Acton Children’s business fair. These entrepreneurs had a little bit of everything going on including slime kits, baked...
KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
KPLC TV
2021 third-party hack leads Sheriff’s Office to process tax payments in-house
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If Calcasieu residents who paid their taxes by check last year did not change their banking account number, they may still be susceptible to fraud, officials with the Sheriff’s Office said. The accounts became susceptible to fraud after the breach of a database maintained...
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
KPLC TV
Care Help of Sulphur flips the script on Christmas gift giving
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Shopping for your parents can be a challenge no matter how old you are, but Care Help in Sulphur wanted to help make the whole family feel special by treating kids to a shopping spree to shop for their parents. For some it can be a...
KPLC TV
Lake Area children get free bikes from La. law firm
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles to kids in need this holiday season. Today winners in the Lake Area claimed their gifts from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on Ryan Street. There were plenty of bikes - and of course, helmets - to choose from for kids of any age.
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office proposes new school security position
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso is hoping a new position in his department will help make schools safer in Calcasieu Parish. The proposal will go before the school board next week. “Many school districts now have this particular person in place. What can this person do to...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana passes all three Constitutional Amendments
Voters in Louisiana have voted to change the State Constitution again. All three amendments passed with a statewide voter turnout of around 14%. Amendment 1 would require U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana. Amendment 2 would require Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission. Amendment 3 would require Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission.
KPLC TV
BPSO investigating social media threat at South Beauregard High School
Longville, LA (KPLC) - Late Sunday night, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a threat made on social media against South Beauregard High School. “Unfortunately this is not the first internet threat we’ve ever received. We have a set of procedures that we automatically go into when it involves these. We have some protocols that involve the internet and IP addresses so we immediately started that,” Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said.
Louisiana men charged with stealing mail from post office
Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.
Louisiana Loses Another Insurer, Leaving More Homeowners in a Bind
36,000 residents are impacted by the latest move, at a time when homeowners insurance is getting tougher to buy.
KTBS
3 amendments approved statewide
Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas
While it’s unclear how the tribe may spend the $5 million, a 2020 report by the bureau highlighted several climate-related concerns and proposed projects at the Chitimacha reservation
PHOTOS: Warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
brproud.com
Know before you go: What Louisiana will vote on Dec. 10
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana general election is Saturday, Dec. 10 and there are a few things voters need to know before heading to the polls such as the time, where to vote, when to vote, and what will be on the ballot. This election features three constitutional amendments, a race for a public commissioner’s seat, and a court of appeals judge seat. When the polls close, BRProud will follow the results in real-time. Read more to find the answers to the need-to-know questions and get a breakdown of what to expect when the curtain is shut behind you.
Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning.
