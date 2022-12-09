ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Child entrepreneurs pack Burton Coliseum for business fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not only are many out shopping this weekend but some are also selling. Kids across southwest Louisiana turned Burton Coliseum into a sales floor for the Acton Children’s business fair. These entrepreneurs had a little bit of everything going on including slime kits, baked...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Area children get free bikes from La. law firm

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles to kids in need this holiday season. Today winners in the Lake Area claimed their gifts from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on Ryan Street. There were plenty of bikes - and of course, helmets - to choose from for kids of any age.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana passes all three Constitutional Amendments

Voters in Louisiana have voted to change the State Constitution again. All three amendments passed with a statewide voter turnout of around 14%. Amendment 1 would require U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana. Amendment 2 would require Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission. Amendment 3 would require Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

BPSO investigating social media threat at South Beauregard High School

Longville, LA (KPLC) - Late Sunday night, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a threat made on social media against South Beauregard High School. “Unfortunately this is not the first internet threat we’ve ever received. We have a set of procedures that we automatically go into when it involves these. We have some protocols that involve the internet and IP addresses so we immediately started that,” Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said.
LONGVILLE, LA
KTBS

3 amendments approved statewide

Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Know before you go: What Louisiana will vote on Dec. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana general election is Saturday, Dec. 10 and there are a few things voters need to know before heading to the polls such as the time, where to vote, when to vote, and what will be on the ballot. This election features three constitutional amendments, a race for a public commissioner’s seat, and a court of appeals judge seat. When the polls close, BRProud will follow the results in real-time. Read more to find the answers to the need-to-know questions and get a breakdown of what to expect when the curtain is shut behind you.
