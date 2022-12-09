ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
Detroit News

New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology

The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.
Detroit News

Special needs kids chill with Santa at North Pole Stroll

Sterling Heights — Santa Claus made an early appearance for autistic and special needs children at a Christmas-themed party Sunday in Sterling Heights. Play-Place, an activity center for children with autism and other special needs, hosted the sixth annual North Pole Stroll to give families time to take photos with Santa, get a free gift for their child, a Christmas dinner, and cupcakes and cookies for dessert.
Detroit News

Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights is back for its 10th year

The Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights display is back for its 10th year and features 5 million LED lights illuminating more than 250 sculptures spread across the zoo in Royal Oak. The display features life-sized LED light sculptures of elephants, giraffes, polar bears, penguins and other creatures of the zoo. Compared...
Detroit News

Detroit VA to host event on burn pit exposure-related benefits

The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit is hosting an event Dec. 16 for Michigan veterans and their families to learn about new health care and benefits that they might be eligible for under a new federal law called the PACT Act. The legislation, signed into law this...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

House of Dank breaks into West Michigan

A Detroit-area cannabis company is opening a new Grand Rapids dispensary this week. House of Dank is opening its eighth location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 9, at 3510 E. Mall Drive SE. The company also has locations in Detroit, Center Line, Traverse City, Monroe and Ypsilanti and will soon open locations in Saginaw, Lapeer and Lansing.
Detroit News

Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Axios Detroit

Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development

Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
Detroit News

Janet Jackson to play Detroit in 2023, with rapper-actor special guest

Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales for Citi card holders start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The show is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's 33-date 2023 "Together Again" tour, named for her 1997 hit, which kicks off in Hollywood, Fla. on April 14 and wraps June 21 in Seattle.
michiganchronicle.com

JP Morgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Invests in Growing Detroit’s Black Wealth

Byna Elliott is the head of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways. Photo courtesy of JP Morgan Chase & Co. For more than 85 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has maintained a dedicated presence in Detroit’s financial and business sectors. In 2019, JP Morgan Chase launched the Advancing Black Pathways (ABP)initiative to address racial equity gaps in Black and Brown communities.
