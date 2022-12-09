Read full article on original website
MetroTimes
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
Detroit News
New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology
The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.
Detroit News
Special needs kids chill with Santa at North Pole Stroll
Sterling Heights — Santa Claus made an early appearance for autistic and special needs children at a Christmas-themed party Sunday in Sterling Heights. Play-Place, an activity center for children with autism and other special needs, hosted the sixth annual North Pole Stroll to give families time to take photos with Santa, get a free gift for their child, a Christmas dinner, and cupcakes and cookies for dessert.
Get it while it’s hot: Ann Arbor grocery store brings back buffet after 2-year hiatus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor grocery store has brought back a beloved hot food bar after a two-year hiatus. The People’s Food Co-op, 216 N. Fourth Ave., brought back its hot food bar in late November. The bar, popular among the Ann Abor lunch crowd, had been closed since March 2020.
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Detroit News
Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights is back for its 10th year
The Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights display is back for its 10th year and features 5 million LED lights illuminating more than 250 sculptures spread across the zoo in Royal Oak. The display features life-sized LED light sculptures of elephants, giraffes, polar bears, penguins and other creatures of the zoo. Compared...
Detroit News
Detroit VA to host event on burn pit exposure-related benefits
The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit is hosting an event Dec. 16 for Michigan veterans and their families to learn about new health care and benefits that they might be eligible for under a new federal law called the PACT Act. The legislation, signed into law this...
Detroit News
Not just fun and games: Outdoor recreation grows into a big Michigan business
As skiers at Mt. Brighton hit the slopes this week to kick off the new season, operators of the resort expect attendance to rise — in line with growth in Michigan's outdoor recreational industry. “What we're super excited to focus on this year is the fact that us here...
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
Namesake for Ypsilanti housing project is ‘up there in heaven smiling’, relatives say
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey struggled to keep Ypsilanti’s Black community in their homes when forces bigger than her threatened to push them out. Decades later, shovels will soon hit the ground on a housing project bearing Dorsey’s name officials hope will give some a first shot at homeownership.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
House of Dank breaks into West Michigan
A Detroit-area cannabis company is opening a new Grand Rapids dispensary this week. House of Dank is opening its eighth location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 9, at 3510 E. Mall Drive SE. The company also has locations in Detroit, Center Line, Traverse City, Monroe and Ypsilanti and will soon open locations in Saginaw, Lapeer and Lansing.
WXYZ
Spotlight on the News: What's next inside Motown Museum's $55 million expansion?
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 11, Spotlight on the News will check in on Detroit's Motown Museum $55 million expansion. What's in the planning for 2023? Robin Terry, Chairwoman & CEO of the Museum, will bring viewers up-to-date. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is...
wufe967.com
Detroit Popeyes shuts down after DoorDash driver video shows cockroaches on food order
A Popeyes chicken restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, was forced to close this week after a video posted online from a DoorDash driver showed cockroaches crawling around the store. “They got roaches y’all,” the driver said in one of the videos along with footage of roaches crawling around the counter and...
fox2detroit.com
Deer with Halloween plastic bucket stuck on its face freed by South Lyon rescue group
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An animal rescue group came to the aid of a deer with a Halloween bucket on its head Friday. The South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery group came to the aid of a deer it had nicknamed, Bucky, which had been seen for days in and around a Bloomfield Hill neighborhood with the plastic bucket stuck on its face.
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development
Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
Detroit News
Janet Jackson to play Detroit in 2023, with rapper-actor special guest
Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales for Citi card holders start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The show is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's 33-date 2023 "Together Again" tour, named for her 1997 hit, which kicks off in Hollywood, Fla. on April 14 and wraps June 21 in Seattle.
michiganchronicle.com
JP Morgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Invests in Growing Detroit’s Black Wealth
Byna Elliott is the head of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways. Photo courtesy of JP Morgan Chase & Co. For more than 85 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has maintained a dedicated presence in Detroit’s financial and business sectors. In 2019, JP Morgan Chase launched the Advancing Black Pathways (ABP)initiative to address racial equity gaps in Black and Brown communities.
