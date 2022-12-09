Buckeye, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Buckeye.
The Westview High School soccer team will have a game with Youngker High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
Westview High School
Youngker High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Soccer
The Willow Canyon High School soccer team will have a game with Buckeye Union High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
Willow Canyon High School
Buckeye Union High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0