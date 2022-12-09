ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Jurupa Valley, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Arlington High School soccer team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Arlington High School
Rubidoux High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Rowland Heights, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The La Serna High School soccer team will have a game with Rowland High School on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Montclair, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hesperia High School soccer team will have a game with Montclair High School on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Aliso Viejo, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ocean View High School soccer team will have a game with Aliso Niguel High School on December 12, 2022, 17:30:00.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Beverly Hills, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Verbum Dei High School soccer team will have a game with Beverly Hills High School on December 12, 2022, 17:15:00.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Placentia, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fullerton Union High School soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School - Placentia on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
PLACENTIA, CA
San Bernardino, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Xavier College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Aquinas High School on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Senatobia, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Tishomingo County soccer team will have a game with Senatobia High School on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
SENATOBIA, MS
Vehicle Crashes into Side of Semi Truck on 5 Freeway

Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: A silver sedan and an In-N-Out Burger semi truck were involved in a traffic collision overnight on the 5 Freeway in heavy rain. The collision occurred on I-5 North at the Burbank underpass around 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, where arriving personnel from Burbank Fire Department found the front end of a vehicle jammed underneath the side of semi.
BURBANK, CA
Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill

Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
Driver killed after colliding with Cal Fire engine at the scene of a separate crash in Jurupa Valley

A person was killed after colliding with a fire engine parked at the scene of a separate collision in Jurupa Valley on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 60 ad Valley Way, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle crashed into a Cal Fire engine that was parked at the scene of another crash that occurred earlier. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed. None of the firefighters were injured. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to investigate the collision and determine a cause. 
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Community Policy