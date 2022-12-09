Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Lincoln girl overcomes autism and builds confidence one pageant at a time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Addison Cooper, a vibrant 13-year-old, is overcoming the challenges of autism, while also competing in pageants. “I like pageants because they’re getting more opportunities, and I just want to do more in the future,” she said. Addison’s mother, Heather Cooper, says she was...
klkntv.com
Lincoln expert warns against sharing beyond your means this holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local financial expert says people can help those in need without breaking the bank during the holidays. Financial expert Tim Kulhanek says finding great causes to give to is half the battle. Saving up money is the critical factor. “Everyone wants to be generous,”...
WOWT
Omaha girl makes dozens of free, handmade hats for cancer patients
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha girl is spreading kindness through craft. Sage Barba is 11 years old and makes hats for people battling cancer that may be going through treatment and losing their hair. “First my grandpa gave me this machine, and then my great grandma donated a whole...
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewilders Nebraskans when he tries cinnamon roll with chili
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewildered Nebraskans Thursday night after eating cinnamon rolls with chili in an unusual manner.
klkntv.com
Santa celebrates holidays with Waverly Fire and Rescue
WAVERLY, Neb. (KLKN) — A yearly celebration in Waverly saw Santa pulling up to the town’s Community Center in a different kind of red vehicle. The Waverly Fire and Rescue team helped around a hundred families to celebrate the Christmas season with dinner and family photos. As the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
North Platte Telegraph
York couple creates winter wonderland with more than 250 Christmas figures
YORK — “Tis the season,” said Ernie Harris cheerfully as he props up one of 250 Christmas figurines he has on display in his front yard. Harris, 65, and his wife Ronda, 64, have been illuminating College Avenue with Christmas cartoon characters ever since they moved to York from Lexington a few years ago.
thereader.com
Pentatonix: Virtual Christmas Concert
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Want to hear Christmas songs played in preparation for Christmas? Do you love listening to marvelous singers?. For one week only, from December...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Sandy
Sweet, playful, and full of life, this striking gal is looking for someone to give her a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Sandy, an almost 2 years old Border Collie and Shepherd mix from Lincoln, Nebraska. She is spayed, up to date with her vaccinations, microchipped, given flea, tick, and heartworm preventative, as well as dewormed – she has a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption! Sandy is a friendly dog that would do best in a family that already has canine(s) in the home, but needs an adult-only home.
iheart.com
Great. More ways for bad people to steal.
This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
klkntv.com
UNL walkway closes during finals week as Piper Hall demolition begins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As the demolition of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Piper Hall approaches, the university is preparing the nearby area. Officials say a construction fence is being built around Piper Hall on Monday. Fencing is expected to block the walking path between 16th and 17th Streets...
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
klkntv.com
Employees beat man with metal chair, broomstick at Taco Bell, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln teens were arrested Saturday night after beating a man who refused to leave a Taco Bell, police say. Christopher Schmidt, who police say is a 53-year-old homeless man, refused to leave the Taco Bell near Northwest 15th and West O Streets around 9 p.m.
WOWT
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition receives $25,000 grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition is receiving a $25,000 grant from a local insurance company. The grant from Healthy Blue Nebraska will help the nonprofit in its mission to prevent suicide across the state. The nonprofit was founded by Dave Miers, director of behavioral...
WATCH: Lainey Wilson Performs ‘Heart Like a Truck’ with the University of Nebraska Omaha Choir
Back in October, Lainey Wilson shared a short clip of her singing “Heart Like a Truck” with the University of Omaha Concert Choir. Even that brief look at the performance was enough to raise goosebumps on the skin of her fans. Earlier today, Wilson shared a video showcasing the entire performance. In short, Christmas came a few weeks early this year. Check out the gift that Lainey delivered below.
klkntv.com
Rifle and imagery equipment worth $10,000 stolen from unlocked truck in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are investigating after an AR-style rifle and imagery equipment were stolen from a truck in southwest Lincoln over the weekend. A 44-year-old man reported that someone had entered his truck, which was parked near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road, either Friday night or early Saturday morning.
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say
An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
