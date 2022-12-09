NDSU takes the floor tonight at the SHAC when they host Montana in a non conference battle. The Bison are coming off a big road win against Portland on Monday and sit at 2-8 on the year. Montana had a big win of their own, blowing out South Dakota State on Tuesday, 81-56, and sits at 4-5 on the year. Both teams will be looking for a big win with conference play set to begin at the end of the month. NDSU will most likely be without leading scorer Grant Nelson and will look to Andrew Morgan (12.1 ppg), Boden Skunberg (11.8 ppg) and Tajavis Miller (10.6 ppg). Montana is led by Dickinson native Aanen Moody at 13.8 points per game and Josh Banian at 13.3 points per game. The game is set for a 7 PM tipoff on ESPN+.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO