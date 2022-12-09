ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Four-season natural playground planned in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Kids in search of a new place to play in a natural setting along the Red River in Fargo-Moorhead will soon have a brand new place to explore, run, jump and get immersed in nature. The FM Rotary Foundation is working to build a...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

F-M community shows out for Christmas at The Lights

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We’re in the middle of the fun parts of the holiday season. Check out the people from our region hanging out at the annual Christmas at The Lights celebration. Businesses around the Essentia Health Plaza join forces creating a fun-filled day. You can...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Drekker Brewing hosts a Very Merry Holiday Craft Market

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Local businesses gathered at Drekker Brewing Company for the seventh annual Very Merry Holiday Craft Market. The brewery teamed up with Unglued to host the market. More than thirty local vendors set up tables for visitors to check out their products. A few of the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Breckenridge family’s home destroyed in fire weeks before Christmas

BRECKENRIDGE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Just weeks before Christmas, a young Breckenridge family has been displaced with little left to their names after their home lit up in flames early Monday morning,. “It’s very hard to watch something like that go away in just the blink of an eye,”...
BRECKENRIDGE, MN
kvrr.com

How to keep porch pirates away from your packages

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Make sure you’re not a victim of porch pirates by making a plan on sending your packages somewhere other than your home. Some companies can open your garage door or put your items in a lock box at your door. If that’s not an option, think about where your package is going to be delivered when you’re shopping.
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Saturday, December 10th the Valley City Parks and Rec Dept. sponsored a youth basketball tournament with over 65 teams. It was fun seeing all the people around town. Thank you Parks & Rec. Since we have had more slippery conditions, there have been...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94

WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Featured: Assessor's Office

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Assessor Michael Splonskowski spoke with WDAY Radio about appraising homes in the city, how they track property information and ownership, and speaking about misconceptions the department often faces from taxpayers. Appraisal and Property Value. The Assessment Department appraises the values of all 36,000 parcels of...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
247Sports

NDSU set for home contest with Montana

NDSU takes the floor tonight at the SHAC when they host Montana in a non conference battle. The Bison are coming off a big road win against Portland on Monday and sit at 2-8 on the year. Montana had a big win of their own, blowing out South Dakota State on Tuesday, 81-56, and sits at 4-5 on the year. Both teams will be looking for a big win with conference play set to begin at the end of the month. NDSU will most likely be without leading scorer Grant Nelson and will look to Andrew Morgan (12.1 ppg), Boden Skunberg (11.8 ppg) and Tajavis Miller (10.6 ppg). Montana is led by Dickinson native Aanen Moody at 13.8 points per game and Josh Banian at 13.3 points per game. The game is set for a 7 PM tipoff on ESPN+.
FARGO, ND

