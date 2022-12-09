Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Four-season natural playground planned in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Kids in search of a new place to play in a natural setting along the Red River in Fargo-Moorhead will soon have a brand new place to explore, run, jump and get immersed in nature. The FM Rotary Foundation is working to build a...
kvrr.com
Sprinkler system helps contain fire at Fergus Falls nursing care facility
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls forces residents to move to another part of the facility. On Saturday, the fire department responded around 1:00 p.m. after water sprinklers were set off. The department says the fire happened in the North...
kvrr.com
F-M community shows out for Christmas at The Lights
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We’re in the middle of the fun parts of the holiday season. Check out the people from our region hanging out at the annual Christmas at The Lights celebration. Businesses around the Essentia Health Plaza join forces creating a fun-filled day. You can...
kvrr.com
Drekker Brewing hosts a Very Merry Holiday Craft Market
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Local businesses gathered at Drekker Brewing Company for the seventh annual Very Merry Holiday Craft Market. The brewery teamed up with Unglued to host the market. More than thirty local vendors set up tables for visitors to check out their products. A few of the...
740thefan.com
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
valleynewslive.com
Breckenridge family’s home destroyed in fire weeks before Christmas
BRECKENRIDGE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Just weeks before Christmas, a young Breckenridge family has been displaced with little left to their names after their home lit up in flames early Monday morning,. “It’s very hard to watch something like that go away in just the blink of an eye,”...
kvrr.com
How to keep porch pirates away from your packages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Make sure you’re not a victim of porch pirates by making a plan on sending your packages somewhere other than your home. Some companies can open your garage door or put your items in a lock box at your door. If that’s not an option, think about where your package is going to be delivered when you’re shopping.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Saturday, December 10th the Valley City Parks and Rec Dept. sponsored a youth basketball tournament with over 65 teams. It was fun seeing all the people around town. Thank you Parks & Rec. Since we have had more slippery conditions, there have been...
kvrr.com
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
valleynewslive.com
Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
valleynewslive.com
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
erienewsnow.com
'Changed my life for the better:' West Fargo couple fosters then adopts 8
WEST FARGO, North Dakota (WDAY) -- If you stop by to see the Herford family, there's a good chance Dawn Herford will be holding a baby or toddler. The Herford house has become a secure, safe sanctuary for foster children who now have become Dawn and Erik Herford's family through adoption.
valleynewslive.com
Winter conditions may be cause for two-vehicle crash; Three people hurt
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Snowy and icy conditions may be the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Becker County that left three people injured. The crash happened on Highway 34 about 25 minutes east of Detroit Lakes. A pickup truck and an SUV were both on Highway 34,...
Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Assessor's Office
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Assessor Michael Splonskowski spoke with WDAY Radio about appraising homes in the city, how they track property information and ownership, and speaking about misconceptions the department often faces from taxpayers. Appraisal and Property Value. The Assessment Department appraises the values of all 36,000 parcels of...
valleynewslive.com
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
KFYR-TV
ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
247Sports
NDSU set for home contest with Montana
NDSU takes the floor tonight at the SHAC when they host Montana in a non conference battle. The Bison are coming off a big road win against Portland on Monday and sit at 2-8 on the year. Montana had a big win of their own, blowing out South Dakota State on Tuesday, 81-56, and sits at 4-5 on the year. Both teams will be looking for a big win with conference play set to begin at the end of the month. NDSU will most likely be without leading scorer Grant Nelson and will look to Andrew Morgan (12.1 ppg), Boden Skunberg (11.8 ppg) and Tajavis Miller (10.6 ppg). Montana is led by Dickinson native Aanen Moody at 13.8 points per game and Josh Banian at 13.3 points per game. The game is set for a 7 PM tipoff on ESPN+.
