WKYT 27
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
fox56news.com
Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
WKYT 27
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
wbontv.com
Tragic shooting in Lexington, leaves family mourning
An early morning shooting this past Saturday in Lexington tragically left 19 year old Elaina Mammen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Just before 6 a.m., Lexington Police officers responded to a shots fired in the Colonnade Drive near southern Lexington, where they found Mammen in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified by the Fayette County Coroner. Lexington authorities say the suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.
fox56news.com
19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made
The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.
WTVQ
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed after midnight Monday in Lexington. Police say they responded to the Clamatos Mexican Restaurant on Versailles Road at 12:44 a.m. for a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to the University of...
WKYT 27
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
fox56news.com
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'
Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Danville hosts annual Christmas parade. Several city departments and organizations spread...
WKYT 27
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Lexington nurse accused of stealing medicine from a hospice patient. Cathy Young was arrested in 2020 after police say she stole pills from Doris Grant, who was under hospice care. Police say Young had more than 70 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills inside her vehicle when she was arrested.
WKYT 27
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
WATCH | Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
WKYT 27
Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
fox56news.com
33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
fox56news.com
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night.
WKYT 27
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
wymt.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly EKY shooting recognized by international organization
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization recently recognized one of the Kentucky State Police troopers who was involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Floyd County. Trooper Billy Ball, who is based out of the KSP post in Pikeville, was recently inducted into the International Association of...
adairvoice.com
Police search for armed robbery suspect in Vester community
UPDATED: Around 5:10 p.m., KSP and Casey County Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop on the suspect vehicle near KY 127 and KY 501 in Casey county. He was arrested by Deputy Josh Durbin on the Adair warrant for robbery, 1st degree . The shotgun and stolen cash were recovered from the vehicle. The case remains under investigation by K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten.
WKYT 27
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
