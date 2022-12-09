ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?

Last week I wrote about a Dallas restaurant supposedly home to ghosts. But this may not be the only haunted site in Dallas- there is also a haunted hotel. The Adolphus Hotel, located at 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Black Dance Academy ‘Espresso Nutcracker' Is a Twist on Holiday Tradition

The Nutcracker ballet is a holiday tradition, but at the Dallas Black Dance Academy, there's a twist on tradition. "We intermix Tchaikovsky's classical version along with Duke Ellington's jazz version of the Nutcracker," Dallas Black Dance Academy Director Katricia Eaglin said. "I think it's the only Nutcracker of color in the area."
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’s New Year’s Eve Show to Feature Drones

Dallas’s New Year’s Eve drone show is back to welcome the new year. The “Over the Top NYE 2023” show will take place around Reunion Tower and feature 259 LED drones. The number of drones matches the number of lights on the tower. The event will...
DALLAS, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett

The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
ROWLETT, TX
cenlanow.com

Friend mourns loss of Human Jukebox member killed in crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University’s Marching Band, dubbed the Human Jukebox, continues to mourn the loss of three of its members who were killed in a crash. The three young men were traveling to their Texas-based homes for the winter break when they were hit by an 18-wheeler. Jaguar nation says this is one of its greatest losses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CW33

Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened

A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
WISE COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way

Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov. Update 12/9/2022 @ 6:39 pm. On December 8, 2022, Dallas Police...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy