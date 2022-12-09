Read full article on original website
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?
Last week I wrote about a Dallas restaurant supposedly home to ghosts. But this may not be the only haunted site in Dallas- there is also a haunted hotel. The Adolphus Hotel, located at 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas First Black Dentist, Former Slave Born in Dallas- Recognized for Being a Trailblazer
In 1862, Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper, who eventually became the first Black Dentist in the state, was held as a slave on a plantation in Dallas. In addition, he helped found Dallas’ first Black bank. The descendants of a former Texas slave participated in a ceremony held at Communities...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Black Dance Academy ‘Espresso Nutcracker' Is a Twist on Holiday Tradition
The Nutcracker ballet is a holiday tradition, but at the Dallas Black Dance Academy, there's a twist on tradition. "We intermix Tchaikovsky's classical version along with Duke Ellington's jazz version of the Nutcracker," Dallas Black Dance Academy Director Katricia Eaglin said. "I think it's the only Nutcracker of color in the area."
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’s New Year’s Eve Show to Feature Drones
Dallas’s New Year’s Eve drone show is back to welcome the new year. The “Over the Top NYE 2023” show will take place around Reunion Tower and feature 259 LED drones. The number of drones matches the number of lights on the tower. The event will...
Year in Review: Here's what DFW searched for the most on Google in 2022
DALLAS — This year was quite the year... and our searches online matched that energy. Here are the top trending searches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 2022, according to Google:. The Top 10 trending "near me" searches in Dallas-Fort Worth. Gas prices. Remote jobs. Ssa office. Pilates. Cheapest...
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Hutchins BBQ Adding Trophy Club Spot
You can get a variety of smoked meats, sides, and more at this restaurant.
Dallas Observer
'Rental Navigators' Have Provided Vital Help to Dallas Residents Facing Eviction During the Pandemic
While one recent report suggests that the City of Dallas is putting too much of its money into arresting, prosecuting and jailing its citizens, and not enough on providing what it calls Systems of Community Care, a different, new report says that Dallas is doing well in another area of need.
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas launches free Dallas Secure mobile phone app to protect residents from cybersecurity threats
Dallas residents will have a new tool to protect their mobile devices from threats, just in time for the holiday shopping season. In partnership with Dallas-based Zimperium, the city of Dallas has announced the launch and public availability of Dallas Secure, a free mobile security application for Apple iOS and Android platforms.
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
cenlanow.com
Friend mourns loss of Human Jukebox member killed in crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University’s Marching Band, dubbed the Human Jukebox, continues to mourn the loss of three of its members who were killed in a crash. The three young men were traveling to their Texas-based homes for the winter break when they were hit by an 18-wheeler. Jaguar nation says this is one of its greatest losses.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
wbap.com
Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov. Update 12/9/2022 @ 6:39 pm. On December 8, 2022, Dallas Police...
Online child predators: The rise of these criminals, the vigilantes trying to catch them and the legal battle that follows
DALLAS — As many aspects of Americans’ everyday lives continue to move more online, criminals are shifting their focus as well. That includes child predators, and the people trying to stop them — both police officers and civilians. According to data from multiple agencies, there has been...
TODAY.com
Chili’s discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers, and fans are not having it: ‘Worst day of my life’
The great Maya Angelou once said, “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” She definitely was not talking about the food at a Dallas-founded restaurant chain, but her words are surely ringing true among a certain set of people on social media lamenting a famous spot’s recent menu change.
