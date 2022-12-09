Read full article on original website
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A posada can be defined as a Mexican celebration with Hispanic food, piñatas and music typically held during the holiday season. From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16, Conexión San Angelo is hosting the 20th annual Christmas Posada event at Angelo Civic Hall, 3636 N Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Santa will be joining Concho Valley PAWS for holiday fun and free adoptions. Santa will be available for photo opportunities with you and your pet for donations to PAWS. There will also be giveaways, sweet treats (for people and pets), hot cocoa, and more on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 11 […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Black military men sacrificed their lives in the United States, particularly during the Indian Wars, but they don't often receive recognition for their contributions. For this reason, the San Angelo NAACP is putting together a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 13 at El Paseo de Santa Angela...
SAN ANGELO, TX – The hunt is on for a San Angelo man who is wanted for failing to meet his bond requirements. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 50-year-old Roberto Arambula. The warrant was issued after Freedom Bail Bonds claimed Arambula had stopped checking in with the bondsman.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A cancer patient and a heart attack survivor will soon have access to leave their homes without being stuck inside. After suffering through various medical concerns, these individuals are attempting to return to a sense of normalcy, much of which is made possible by the San Angelo chapter of the Texas Ramps Project.
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10 a.m. - Chickens 101, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
"The students are much much better at telling us when they are unsafe," Dr. Carl Dethloff shared.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eighty-one years ago, three young residents of the small town of San Angelo, Texas, found themselves at the center of a brutal, fiery, unprovoked attack that would forever alter the course of history on this planet. Hawaii had not yet become the 50th state, they...
Everyone is welcome to attend the free event and welcome the Claus's and the Grinch to west Texas.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several City of San Angelo departments are without network or phone service Monday because of lighting strikes over the weekend. According to an email from the City, there is no ETA for when service will be restored. COSA will share updates as new information becomes...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Elks Americanism essay contest is for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. This year’s theme is “What Is Your American Dream?”. The essay should not exceed 300 words, and must be typed or written legibly in Ink. The entrant must submit the essay no later than Dec. 15, to the San Angelo Elks Lodge #1880 at 2121 S. Chadbourne St., or it can be emailed to lodge1880@gmail.com.
SAN ANGELO- The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a wanted man for failing to register as a sex offender. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office website, Kyle Doty was arrested on December 11, 2022. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office released information on December...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Red Lobster spokesperson confirmed Monday morning that the San Angelo Red Lobster location is permanently closed. Although the store's website says the location is "temporarily closed", that is not the case, the statement from the company said. Some former employees of the store posted...
SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman accused of orchestrating the execution-style murder of Kristen Rose has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2022, Alexis Taylor Jackson, 28, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty with no recommendation to the murder of Kristian Rose. Jackson was arrested for the murder in May 2019 along with three other codefendants; Brian Garcia, Jacob Martinez, and Joshua Jaquez.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently searching for 31 year old April Saldivar who was last seen at approximately 5:20 p.m. Dec. 7 at 4100 Nottingham Trail. Saldivar was wearing a green shirt and colorful tights. She is a 5' tall Hispanic female weighing...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dia de Los Muertos is a Hispanic holiday that has been around for approximately 3,000 years to pay homage to the dead. In San Angelo, the holiday was first celebrated virtually in 2020 as organized by the Hispanic Heritage Committee. In 2021, the event was...
The CEO of Walmart is sending out a warning about higher prices and store closings. Doug McMillon told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that shoplifting at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide is at historic high rates. Here in San Angelo, we're not immune to this trend. Back in October, a San...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ryan A. Bourne, holder of the R. Evan Scharf Chair for the Public Understanding of Economics at the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C., will give a special guest presentation at Angelo State University Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been arrested after being caught on a homeowner's security camera taking packages from a porch. According to San Angelo Police, Donald Hubbard, 43, has been charged with mail theft after being caught on camera taking packages from a front porch Nov. 25 in the 2800 block of Freeland Avenue.
