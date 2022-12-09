ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo LIVE!

The Hunt Is On For This San Angelo Man

SAN ANGELO, TX – The hunt is on for a San Angelo man who is wanted for failing to meet his bond requirements. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 50-year-old Roberto Arambula. The warrant was issued after Freedom Bail Bonds claimed Arambula had stopped checking in with the bondsman.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Dec. 9-11

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10 a.m. - Chickens 101, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSM

How does one stay warm if the power goes out?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Goodfellow honors San Angelo's Pearl Harbor heroes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eighty-one years ago, three young residents of the small town of San Angelo, Texas, found themselves at the center of a brutal, fiery, unprovoked attack that would forever alter the course of history on this planet. Hawaii had not yet become the 50th state, they...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Elks Lodge seeks young writers with essay contest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Elks Americanism essay contest is for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. This year’s theme is “What Is Your American Dream?”. The essay should not exceed 300 words, and must be typed or written legibly in Ink. The entrant must submit the essay no later than Dec. 15, to the San Angelo Elks Lodge #1880 at 2121 S. Chadbourne St., or it can be emailed to lodge1880@gmail.com.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Most Wanted Perv in Tom Green Co. Captured by Sheriff's Office

SAN ANGELO- The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a wanted man for failing to register as a sex offender. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office website, Kyle Doty was arrested on December 11, 2022. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office released information on December...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Guilty of Orchestrating Brutal Execution-style Murder Sentenced to Prison

SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman accused of orchestrating the execution-style murder of Kristen Rose has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2022, Alexis Taylor Jackson, 28, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty with no recommendation to the murder of Kristian Rose. Jackson was arrested for the murder in May 2019 along with three other codefendants; Brian Garcia, Jacob Martinez, and Joshua Jaquez.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Suspected porch pirate arrested by San Angelo Police

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been arrested after being caught on a homeowner's security camera taking packages from a porch. According to San Angelo Police, Donald Hubbard, 43, has been charged with mail theft after being caught on camera taking packages from a front porch Nov. 25 in the 2800 block of Freeland Avenue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
Abilene and San Angelo local news

