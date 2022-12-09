SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Elks Americanism essay contest is for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. This year’s theme is “What Is Your American Dream?”. The essay should not exceed 300 words, and must be typed or written legibly in Ink. The entrant must submit the essay no later than Dec. 15, to the San Angelo Elks Lodge #1880 at 2121 S. Chadbourne St., or it can be emailed to lodge1880@gmail.com.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO