Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
A local author speaks to elementary students
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - J. Dillard a famous barber and author, came to T.J. Harris Upper Elementary to speak to dozens of elementary students about his story and how he got to where he is today. Dillard has cut hair for people all over the world and wanted to tell...
kicks96news.com
Philadelphia & Neshoba County Officially Welcomes Docs Toyota! (Audio/Photo)
Doc’s Toyota has been open for a few months now, but the city of Philadelphia and Neshoba County officially welcomed Docs Toyota with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ribbon cutting ceremony featured local officials, and kicks96news had the chance to speak to Dr. Azhar Pasha (owner of the new dealership about what the Toyota brand means to him personally.
WTOK-TV
Miss Hospitality makes stop at Merrehope in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality spent the weekend visiting the Queen City. Hannah Grace Crane, a Hernando, Mississippi native, has been traveling the state promoting tourism for the state. Crane stopped at Merrehope on Sunday afternoon to visit with the people of Meridian and to learn what...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: David Kimbrell supporting veterans and children
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 highlights a retired veteran of the Iraq War who is not looking to slow down any time soon. He has been organizing several events to improve the lives of veterans and children. Veterans’ well-being. This is our Frontline Responders. David Kimbrell served in...
WTOK-TV
Raising Cane’s continues support for Toython Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is in full swing and we are not finished yet trying to make sure more kids in our community have a Merry Christmas. WTOK and Raising Cane’s are still working together toward that goal. Raising Cane’s again decided to generously offer 15%...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
Commercial Dispatch
Neighbors, city feud with Realtor over use of old Stark House
A request by a Realtor to use a home on Greensboro Street as an office has met fierce pushback from residents who don’t want to see commercial entities in their cozy neighborhood. After having a home occupation permit revoked and making, and then withdrawing, a request for a use...
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Doc’s Toyota has been open for a couple of months now, but on December 8, the city of Philadelphia and Neshoba County wanted to welcome this new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Doc’s Toyota is extremely excited to be in a city where local...
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, December 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at...
NBC Sports
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville. Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is...
theclintoncourier.net
Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville
The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
WTOK-TV
Bikers United for Children hosts annual Toy Run in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bikers United for Children hosted its twelfth annual Toy Tun. The organization hosts the Toy Run in efforts to collect toys for kids in need for Christmas. The Toy Run began at Hampton Inn in Meridian and ended at College Park United Methodist Church. James Randall,...
Remains of ‘Boy in the Box’ identified by Philadelphia police after 65 years
After 65 years, the Philadelphia Police Department has finally identified "America's Unknown Child," commonly referred to as the "Boy in the Box."
WTOK-TV
Stella McMahan announces run for Lauderdale County coroner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local funeral director is now throwing her hat into the race for coroner in Lauderdale County. Stella McMahan made her announcement Monday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. McMahan said she has over ten years in the death care industry, assisting families through their loss of...
hottytoddy.com
Philadelphia Community’s Voting Precinct Changed to Fire Station
Lafayette County residents living in the Philadelphia community will have a new place to vote in upcoming elections – but it’s only a few steps away from their old precinct. On Monday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to move the Philadelphia community voting precinct from the...
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Near Lena and Wreck on 16
5:22 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Boyd St. 8:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies investigated reports of a suspicious person on River Rd in the Edinburg area. 8:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a...
breezynews.com
Severe Weather Threat Expanded
While the threat for severe weather including tornadoes beginning Tuesday night continues to focus on southwest Mississippi– this part of central Mississippi is back under a higher risk of severe storms. The National Weather Service has put Attala, Leake and western Neshoba County under a Level 2 “slight” risk. There’s a Level 3 “enhanced” risk in the southwestern corner of the state including the Natchez area. NWS says the storms could begin moving into Mississippi Tuesday evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight continuing through Wednesday evening in eastern Mississippi. Heavy rain is expected with the possibility of flooding.
WTOK-TV
Carlos Roncali trial begins
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The trial for a Newton County man who was charged with the murder and kidnapping of his wife back in 2020 officially began Monday in Decatur. 12 jurors and 3 alternates were selected this morning for Carlos Roncali’s trial, which is anticipated to last 3 to 4 days.
desotocountynews.com
MSU coach Mike Leach hospitalized
Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that...
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
Comments / 0