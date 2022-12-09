While the threat for severe weather including tornadoes beginning Tuesday night continues to focus on southwest Mississippi– this part of central Mississippi is back under a higher risk of severe storms. The National Weather Service has put Attala, Leake and western Neshoba County under a Level 2 “slight” risk. There’s a Level 3 “enhanced” risk in the southwestern corner of the state including the Natchez area. NWS says the storms could begin moving into Mississippi Tuesday evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight continuing through Wednesday evening in eastern Mississippi. Heavy rain is expected with the possibility of flooding.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO