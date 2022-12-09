Nebraska received a commit from Sacramento (Calif.) American River Community College pass rusher Kai Wallin. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder:. Decent numbers, good film, good offer list. Wallin had five sacks for American River, but his Hudl highlight film shows a variety of good plays made as a pass rusher and a run defender. He can run around a lineman or bull a tackle back into the quarterback. He can chase down a back laterally and also get his hands up in the passing lane. Offers from Oregon State, Kansas and Indiana indicate Wallin has a desirable skillset beyond an immediate need at Nebraska.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO