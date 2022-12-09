ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Six Fargo Public School District teachers set to resign, retire

(Fargo, ND) -- Some turnover is coming to the Fargo Public School District by the way of resignations and retirements. The district is reporting that three teachers have filed to resign from their positions, while three more are set to retire at the end of the school year. Of the...
FARGO, ND
247Sports

NDSU set for home contest with Montana

NDSU takes the floor tonight at the SHAC when they host Montana in a non conference battle. The Bison are coming off a big road win against Portland on Monday and sit at 2-8 on the year. Montana had a big win of their own, blowing out South Dakota State on Tuesday, 81-56, and sits at 4-5 on the year. Both teams will be looking for a big win with conference play set to begin at the end of the month. NDSU will most likely be without leading scorer Grant Nelson and will look to Andrew Morgan (12.1 ppg), Boden Skunberg (11.8 ppg) and Tajavis Miller (10.6 ppg). Montana is led by Dickinson native Aanen Moody at 13.8 points per game and Josh Banian at 13.3 points per game. The game is set for a 7 PM tipoff on ESPN+.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Four-season natural playground planned in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Kids in search of a new place to play in a natural setting along the Red River in Fargo-Moorhead will soon have a brand new place to explore, run, jump and get immersed in nature. The FM Rotary Foundation is working to build a...
MOORHEAD, MN
247Sports

NDSU falls short against Montana after cold shooting second half

NDSU couldn't get over the hump against Montana, losing 82-75, on Saturday night at the SHAC. NDSU built a nine point lead before halftime but gave up a quick 5-0 run to take a four point lead into the break. The game was back and forth for most of the second half until Montana slowly pulled away when NDSU went eight minutes without a made field goal. The Grizzlies shot 56.6% from the floor for the game and scored 49 points in the second half to secure the win. The Bison welcomed Grant Nelson back to the lineup as he finished with 19 points on 8-19 shooting. Boden Skunberg led NDSU with 22 points including 12-12 from the free throw line. Montana was led by Josh Banian with 27 points and Brandon Whitney added 22 points. NDSU takes on Waldorf to finish out the non conference schedule tomorrow afternoon at the SHAC.
FARGO, ND
River Falls Journal

RF grad Stoffel helps NDSU reach FCS semifinals

Joe Stoffel, a 2020 graduate of River Falls High School and a junior on the North Dakota State University football team, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Bison’s 27-9 victory over Samford University in a NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) quarterfinal game last Friday night in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Concert at First Lutheran Church

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra hosted its “Hope in Every Heart” Holiday Pops Concert at the First Lutheran Church. The concert was a fun and entertaining event for kids and adults to get in the holiday spirit. One of the soloists featured this year...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

F-M community shows out for Christmas at The Lights

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We’re in the middle of the fun parts of the holiday season. Check out the people from our region hanging out at the annual Christmas at The Lights celebration. Businesses around the Essentia Health Plaza join forces creating a fun-filled day. You can...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash

(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
underdogdynasty.com

FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinals Recap

As December trudges on so does the FCS playoffs. The quarterfinals are now in the books and these four games were as thrilling as any so far in the tournament. From Montana State drubbing William & Mary to Incarnate Word’s epic upset win over Sac State, this round was full of exciting moments. Here’s how it all played out...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Drekker Brewing hosts a Very Merry Holiday Craft Market

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Local businesses gathered at Drekker Brewing Company for the seventh annual Very Merry Holiday Craft Market. The brewery teamed up with Unglued to host the market. More than thirty local vendors set up tables for visitors to check out their products. A few of the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
WAHPETON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy