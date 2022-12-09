NDSU couldn't get over the hump against Montana, losing 82-75, on Saturday night at the SHAC. NDSU built a nine point lead before halftime but gave up a quick 5-0 run to take a four point lead into the break. The game was back and forth for most of the second half until Montana slowly pulled away when NDSU went eight minutes without a made field goal. The Grizzlies shot 56.6% from the floor for the game and scored 49 points in the second half to secure the win. The Bison welcomed Grant Nelson back to the lineup as he finished with 19 points on 8-19 shooting. Boden Skunberg led NDSU with 22 points including 12-12 from the free throw line. Montana was led by Josh Banian with 27 points and Brandon Whitney added 22 points. NDSU takes on Waldorf to finish out the non conference schedule tomorrow afternoon at the SHAC.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO