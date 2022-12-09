Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 11, Day: 18, Year: 97. (Month: eleven; Day: eighteen; Year: ninety-seven) Copyright 2022 The...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. December 8, 2022. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has appointed a committee to study how to update and reform Nebraska’s school aid formula, an effort instigated by his campaign promise to create a funding system where the state does not pick “winners and losers” among districts.
Rebel Sjeklocha set to take reins of Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, Rebel Sjeklocha, will take the reins at the coronation celebration on Jan. 7 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, won the title in June during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association pageant during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and Nebraskaland Days.
Editorial: Will new leaders risk fixing our property taxes?
In less than a month, rural Nebraskans will begin watching a new governor and Legislature choose their answer to a question posed here before:. Will the 108th Legislature be the one to finally “grasp the nettle” (meaning “tackle a difficulty boldly”) of unequal property tax burdens across Nebraska?
Nebraska work camp inmate dies in McCook hospital
A 47-year-old inmate in the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Saturday at a McCook hospital. Robert Weindorff, who was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, began serving a sentence of three to 10 years in February. He was convicted in Buffalo County of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
Letter to the Editor: Help ensure accuracy of broadband map
We serve as elected public service commissioners representing Nebraska. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses as well as manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service. Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband further out...
Nebraska Farm Bureau elects new leadership at 105th annual meeting and convention
KEARNEY — Katie Olson, a member of Holt County Farm Bureau, was elected as the first vice president of Nebraska Farm Bureau at its annual meeting Tuesday in Kearney. Olson has been a bureau member for nearly 20 years. She and her husband, James, grow corn and soybeans and raise cow/calf pairs near Atkinson.
