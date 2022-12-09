Miami woman wins top prize of $1 million on Monopoly scratch-off, Florida Lottery says

A Miami woman turned $5 into a $1 million prize by playing a Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

Rosalina Vidal purchased her winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie in Key Biscayne, located at 604 Crandon Boulevard.

According to the Lottery, she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985 . The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Vidal claimed the prize on Sept. 7, a Lottery spokeswoman said.

The $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game launched on July 4 and features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million. Four $1 million top prizes have been paid while eight are remaining, according to the Lottery’s website.

Scratch-Off games were about 77% of lottery ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Since scratch-offs first came to the market in 1988 , they have generated more than $17.06 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund .

Florida Lottery gives billions to public education

On Wednesday, the Lottery noted that it has contributed over $43 billion to the state’s educational fund since selling its first ticket in 1988 .

Florida’s public schools have received more than $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11 billion. So far this fiscal year, the Lottery is averaging more than $6.7 million a day in contributions to education.

Additionally, more than $8 billion has been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has enabled over 950,000 students to attend college since 1997.

“I’m extremely proud to announce this latest milestone in the Lottery’s ongoing effort to enhance education in our great state,” said Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “We believe the leaders of tomorrow are in the classroom today, and these Lottery contributions are helping to create brighter futures for students, their families, and the communities in which they reside.”