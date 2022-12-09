Read full article on original website
Rangers win 4-3 in OT to end Devils' 11-game road win streak
Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat New Jersey 4-3, snapping the Devils' 11-game road win streak
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Reaches 20-assist mark
Hertl produced a pair of assists, including one on the power play, fired two shots on goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks. This was Hertl's second straight two-assist game, and it's his fourth multi-point effort in the last six contests. The 29-year-old reached the 20-assist mark for the sixth straight year with this performance. For the season, he's at 29 points, 70 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances as the Sharks' top-line center.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Sets Jets rookie record in loss
Wilson caught six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Wilson eclipsed Keyshawn Johnson's Jets rookie record of 844 receiving yards by raising his season total to 868. That total includes 335 yards in three games since Mike White took over under center for New York. White suffered a rib injury and was sent to the hospital as a precaution after finishing the game, but if the quarterback's available in Week 15 against the defensively challenged Lions, Wilson would be well-positioned to add to his recent success.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 30-point effort Saturday
Murray chipped in 30 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Murray dropped at least 30 points for just the second time this season, powering the Nuggets to victory. After a few inefficient performances, it was nice to see the shots dropping for Murray. He has been a fringe top-60 player over the past month, a range he should be able to occupy moving forward. Interestingly, he is averaging 6.0 assists over that same period, an element of his game that could vault him into the top 50 quite easily.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double. He's starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury
Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday
Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
Mike White injury update: Jets QB considered day-to-day after taking hard shot to ribs in loss to Bills
New York Jets quarterback Mike White exited the Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter after taking a huge hit to the midsection. White remained on the ground for several minutes, before walking off with trainers. Despite being able to finish the game with an injury to his ribs, the team sent White to the hospital following the game as a precaution.
Mike White injury update: Jets consider QB day-to-day with ribs issue, preparing for him to play in Week 15
