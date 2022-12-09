Lewisville, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
South Oak Cliff High School has clinched its ticket to a return to the state title game.Photo byDave Adamson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2021, South Oak Cliff made history, by becoming the first Dallas ISD school to win a state championship since 1958. It's been sixty-three years since Dallas ISD has been able to hoist a trophy. WFAA reports that South Oak Cliff defeated Argyle 14-6 during this weekend's Division II state semifinal game. Dallas News reports that SOC allowed Argyle just 188 total yards and 87 yards on the ground. SOC's red-zone defense saved the day. The South Oak Cliff Bears have now secured their spot at AT&T Stadium, making it the second time in a row. They now are facing off against Port Neches-Groves.
UNIVERSITY PARK — In the coming days, Prosper will get to properly reflect on its most successful season in nearly a decade-and-a-half. But it'll mean moving past a night of hardships at the expense of one of nation's premier football programs, as the Eagles' dream postseason came to a halt in a 41-0 loss to undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
DeSoto is partying like it's 2016 — the year it won its lone Texas state title. The Eagles pulled away to beat nationally-ranked Guyer 47-28 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state semifinals on Saturday at The Star at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The stage is now set for the 6A Division 2 title: ...
Malakoff Tigers Head Coach Jamie Driskell and players celebrate their 29-17 Regional final victory over the Grandview Zebras during their school song Dec. 2 at Lumpkins Stadium in Waxahachie. The two teams faced off for the 3A, Division I State championship back in 2018 with Grandview taking back-to-back titles in...
James Bresnahan will tell you it's no small task to manage a 150-year-old McKinney landmark. But that's exactly what he's doing at 407 E Louisiana Street with the McKinney Flour Mill. The mill was a center of life in McKinney decades ago, and for Bresnahan, it is becoming that again today.
Following the departure of Wren Baker on Nov. 30, North Texas hired associate vice president and chief operating officer Jared Mosley as the athletic director Saturday afternoon. Mosley was appointed the interim athletic director last Sunday, which was concurrent to the firing of former Mean Green football head coach Seth...
Javien Toviano is nearing the end of his recruitment. The blue-chip defensive back out of Texas has set his final 5 and revealed he will be committing in the coming days. Toviano, a Martin (Arlington, Texas) standout, shared Sunday that he is down to Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia and Michigan. He will announce his commitment on Thursday at noon.
A recent study by RentCafé lists Plano, Dallas, and Fort Worth in its top 50 cities for remote workers. That’s cool. You’d expect it. Plano ranks 23rd. Dallas comes in at 42nd and Fort Worth at 46th. Other Texas cities rank higher. College Station is in the...
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
DALLAS — After a soggy, cloudy weekend, another round of rain is moving in. This time, it brings the potential for strong storms followed by cooler weather. Most of Monday night will feature clouds, passing showers, and drizzle. A line of storms moves across North Texas early Tuesday morning...
Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000. According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her...
ARLINGTON, Texas - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years. The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.
If you are looking for a place to eat a fun and different corn dog, then K-Town Hot Dogs is the place for you. Right around the corner, in the Hulen Mall, there are two other Korean corn dog restaurants: Two Hands Corn Dogs and Yummy Corn Cup & Wassup Dog. The three stores seem to be located closely near each other and they also seem to sell the same food.
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in store for a cold front on Tuesday and along with it some storms that could produce some damaging winds, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Monday moving into Tuesday to ensure you’re up to speed.
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Comments / 0