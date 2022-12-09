ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Love the Locals: Java Juice House to open fourth location in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va--A restaurant that specializes in healthy treats, smoothies, and crepes is opening in Bristol on Thursday. Java Juice House is opening in the Falls Development at Exit 5, next to Planet Fitness. This is Java Juice House's fourth location. They also have restaurants in Johnson City, Elizabethton, and Bristol,...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Local shopping increases business in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's Christmas time and business is booming in Downtown Elizabethton. The Main Street program says they have seen more businesses come in and participate in the program's events geared at driving the sales. Main Street Director Courtney Bean says this is one of the busiest...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas

One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WAVY News 10

Watch the full Santa Train: Celebrating 80 Years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not long ago, The Santa Train was on life support. The Appalachian Christmas tradition began on November 27, 1943. Wars, economic recessions and the deaths of all its founders couldn’t stop an army of volunteers from loading a train with Christmas gifts and giving them all away to families in small […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Historical marker of influential figure unveiled in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A marker was unveiled Sunday for 1900s suffragist, Eliza Shaut White, in Johnson City. This marker is really bringing out the history of something we didn't know about that occurred here in Johnson City," Johnson City Commissioner, Jenny Brock said. Brock says the local...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Washington County, Tenn. commissioners approve new election office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee's election commission is moving into a new space after a search that's gone on for more than two decades. The vote was unanimous Monday night, county commissioners approved the election office move from the county courthouse to the old Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy