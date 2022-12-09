Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
‘She was a trailblazer’: Family learns of suffragist grandmother’s work
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrates the historical marker of the home of women’s rights suffragist, Eliza Shaut White. White was a suffragist in Johnson City who organized a parade that took people down to Fountain Square. There is a mural on Ashe Street that commemorates that parade. The Women’s Suffrage Coalition of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
Kingsport Times-News
Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
wcyb.com
Love the Locals: Java Juice House to open fourth location in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va--A restaurant that specializes in healthy treats, smoothies, and crepes is opening in Bristol on Thursday. Java Juice House is opening in the Falls Development at Exit 5, next to Planet Fitness. This is Java Juice House's fourth location. They also have restaurants in Johnson City, Elizabethton, and Bristol,...
wcyb.com
Local shopping increases business in Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's Christmas time and business is booming in Downtown Elizabethton. The Main Street program says they have seen more businesses come in and participate in the program's events geared at driving the sales. Main Street Director Courtney Bean says this is one of the busiest...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan EMS asking people to help fill ambulances with gifts
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services is asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual Fill the Box campaign on Monday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
Watch the full Santa Train: Celebrating 80 Years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not long ago, The Santa Train was on life support. The Appalachian Christmas tradition began on November 27, 1943. Wars, economic recessions and the deaths of all its founders couldn’t stop an army of volunteers from loading a train with Christmas gifts and giving them all away to families in small […]
wcyb.com
Historical marker of influential figure unveiled in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A marker was unveiled Sunday for 1900s suffragist, Eliza Shaut White, in Johnson City. This marker is really bringing out the history of something we didn't know about that occurred here in Johnson City," Johnson City Commissioner, Jenny Brock said. Brock says the local...
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
Local non-profit hosts market to help families in need get children presents
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Good Samaritans Ministries is helping low-income families in the Johnson City area get presents for Christmas. The non-profit is hosting its Be a Light Marketplace on Friday and Saturday. The marketplace offers free gifts for families with children ages 17 and under. Qualifying children are given a set amount of […]
Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary in Northeast TN; funds for bond to go to nonprofit
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s a mean one — and a naughty one — but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office found a way to use his Christmas crime to help others. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas. “We long thought it was a crime ring, but the […]
wcyb.com
Founder of Clear Creek Golf Course honored with PGA's Distinguished Career Award
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A longtime staple in the Tri-Cities golf community received a prestigious award on Saturday night. Luther Minor received the Distinguished Career Award from the PGA of America's Tri-Cities Chapter. The award recognizes someone who's had an outstanding career as a PGA Professional based on service...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to mull selling white farm house, other land near West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or maybe even trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northern-most end of the West Ridge High School site. That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners approve new election office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee's election commission is moving into a new space after a search that's gone on for more than two decades. The vote was unanimous Monday night, county commissioners approved the election office move from the county courthouse to the old Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City.
wcyb.com
Riot causes 'significant damage' to Mountain Youth Academy, police say
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A riot caused significant damage to Mountain Youth Academy in Mountain City Sunday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Several juveniles were taken into custody and will have a hearing Monday. --- Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester told News 5 that the...
No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
wcyb.com
Washington County deputies searched home of Austin Edwards following California shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Washington County, Virginia, deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards last month after he allegedly killed three members of a California family and kidnapped a teenager, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. The Riverside Police Department in California contacted the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's...
